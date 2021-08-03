Meghan McCain Says Daughter Liberty, 10 Months, 'Loves Her Freedom' in Sweet New Photo: 'Go Figure'

It should come as no surprise that Meghan McCain's daughter is all about her personal freedom.

Sharing an adorable new photo of 10-month-old Liberty Sage on Tuesday, The View co-host wrote on Instagram, "My baby girl Liberty loves her freedom ~ go figure. ♥️🗽🔔 (special thank you to Aunt @ehdomenech for putting together her car!)." In the snapshot, Liberty steers a children's toy car while wearing a red, white and blue outfit with a cute pink hat.

After celebrating the Fourth of July, McCain, who shares Liberty with husband Ben Domenech, couldn't help but share a number of photos featuring her first child.

"I was the parent who said they wouldn't be only sharing pictures of their baby so as not to be over the top…. But my little Liberty Bell had so many adorable first Fourth of July photos ~ I can't help it!" she wrote at the time, sharing several patriotic pictures.

Telling PEOPLE about life as a new mom, McCain said in February that she "can't believe how much I like motherhood, honestly."

"I was really back and forth about whether or not I was even going to do it, and I can't believe how obsessed with it I am," she said at the time, adding, "I feel like the universe is laughing at me, because I was so scared of having kids and so reluctant and so on the fence about it. Even when I was pregnant I was like, 'I don't know, we'll see how this goes.' "

About two weeks after giving birth, McCain opened up about the joys of parenthood, sharing on Instagram: "Motherhood is euphoria. All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations ~ it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter."

McCain announced in July that she will be leaving her co-hosting gig at The View after nearly four years on the show. She explained that the decision is partly so she can continue living in Washington, D.C., with her husband and baby girl.