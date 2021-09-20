Meghan McCain's 'Intensely Curious' Daughter Liberty Adorably Tries to Open Cabinet Doors: Photo

Liberty Sage is one curious little girl!

On Monday, Meghan McCain, 36, shared a silly snap of her daughter Liberty, who turns one later this month, as she tries to find out what's inside a set of cabinet doors.

In the photo, Liberty, whom McCain shares with husband Ben Domenech, looks up at the camera while standing in a cactus-printed blue onesie with one hand ready to open a cabinet door.

"♥️🗽 🔔 ~ my intensely curious Liberty Bell," McCain captioned the picture.

Last week, the former co-host of The View posted a sweet family photo to Instagram of her and Domenech doting on their adorable daughter.

In the black-and-white snap, the first-time mom cradles her daughter while Domenech gives Liberty a kiss on the head.

"There is only this," McCain lovingly wrote. "Fully embracing and ensconced in the bliss that is this late thirties, 'Ray of Light' incarnation of my life."

Telling PEOPLE about life as a new mom, McCain said in February that she "can't believe how much I like motherhood, honestly."