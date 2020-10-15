Meghan McCain Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter Liberty: 'Bliss'

Liberty Sage has made her social media debut!

On Wednesday, Meghan McCain gave fans the first glimpse of her 2-week-old daughter, sharing a sweet photo of herself holding the newborn on Instagram.

"Bliss," she captioned the shot, which showed McCain, 35, smiling in a garden with her baby girl snuggled against her chest. The new mom also added emojis of a heart and the Statue of Liberty in the caption as a nod to her daughter's name.

McCain and her husband Ben Domenech welcomed baby Liberty on Sept. 28, PEOPLE confirmed. Thanking fans for their support following the birth news, the political commentator wrote on Twitter that she counts herself "blessed" for the new addition to her family.

Ben Domenech and Meghan McCain

"Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the wonderful well wishes and overwhelming kindness," McCain wrote. "Ben and I are completely and utterly in love with our daughter and feeling indescribably blessed/blissed out."

The mother of one also opened up about the joys of parenthood earlier this month, writing on her Instagram, "Motherhood is euphoria. All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations ~ it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter."

"Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside of my body," she continued. "She is a little wildcat ~ beautiful, strong, alert, already so full life and spirit... I only wish I had done this sooner.

McCain went on to thank Domenech, 38, for "giving me this gift and taking the leap on this wonderful and petrifying adventure together."

"I love our little family and I have never felt so blessed, present and grateful," she wrote, adding about her late father Sen. John McCain: "This is the first time since my Dad passed that the part of my heart that broke off and left with him no longer feels missing."

During her pregnancy, McCain was adamant on keeping details of her baby private. In May, the television personality said she wasn't going to post pictures of her baby bump because she didn't want to expose her child to the vitriol that can accompany her social media posts, where trolls sometimes leave hateful words about her late father.

Meghan McCain

"People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy," she wrote on Instagram. "Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad got cancer and he's in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cess pool as much as is possible."