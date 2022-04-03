Meghan McCain Celebrates Daughter Liberty's First Concert, Peppa Pig's Adventure

"Thank you to our friends across the pond for their wonderful cultural export of Peppa Pig," Meghan McCain wrote in honor of her daughter Liberty Sage's very first concert

It seems like Meghan McCain is down to collab with Peppa Pig!

On Saturday, the Bad Republican author shared a carousel of sweet pictures of herself, daughter Liberty Sage, 1½, and husband Ben Domenech, 40, during their family outing to see Peppa Pig's Adventure in Manchester.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Thank you to our friends across the pond for their wonderful cultural export of Peppa Pig," McCain, 37, wrote in her Instagram caption. "Liberty loved her first concert! #muddypuddles 🐷 ♥️🗽 🇬🇧."

The snaps include an image of the pundit holding her daughter in her arms while Liberty flashes an adorable smile for the camera. Another photo features the family sitting in the audience as they enjoyed the live U.K. stage show together — complete with a Peppa stuffed animal.

McCain has proudly shared glimpses of her daughter on social media in the past. In February, the former talk show host posted a photo of Liberty striking a pose for the camera while wearing a burgundy-colored velour jumpsuit and floral headband.

In the snap, her baby flashed a big smile as she turned to the camera, pointed her toe, and placed her hand on her hip. "My baby love hates a camera. Like the rest of our family. ♥️☺️🗽," McCain captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"So this is very strange ... DNA and genes are strange," Meghan began. "[Liberty] does this thing with her hands, and [my dad] used to do that all the time. I don't do it. I don't know where it comes from but she does it even now."

RELATED: Meghan McCain Reflects on Her Photoshoot for The View After Her Miscarriage: 'I Hate That Photo'

She added at the time, "I told my mother-in-law it creeps me out when she does it because it's this tic my dad used to do with his hands."