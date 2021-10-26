Meghan McCain Says She 'Went Way Over the Top' for Daughter's 1st Birthday Party — See Photos!

Meghan McCain had a blast for her daughter's 1st birthday.

The Bad Republican author, 36, shares photos exclusively with PEOPLE from baby Liberty Sage's big day last month, as family and friends gathered to celebrate.

"We had a party. My mom came over and some old friends and my in-laws and my sister-in-law. I bought a million balloons and decorated our house. I went way over the top," McCain says of the festivities. "She's not going to remember any of it, but it was really fun."

Since baby Liberty is "obsessed" with balloons, they hired a "balloon man" for the gathering too. "He was great. He was so nice," she says.

McCain, who shares her daughter with husband Ben Domenech, says they purposely had two birthday cakes with very different intents.

"We had two cakes: one that she could smash and one that we can eat," she says. "She didn't really smash it though. She stuck her finger in and then picked out the strawberries, so it was a little anti-climactic but it was really fun."

She adds, "It was really nice to have everyone around. Everybody loved it."

Telling PEOPLE about life as a new mom, McCain said back in February that she "can't believe how much I like motherhood, honestly."

"I was really back and forth about whether or not I was even going to do it, and I can't believe how obsessed with it I am," she said at the time, adding, "I feel like the universe is laughing at me, because I was so scared of having kids and so reluctant and so on the fence about it. Even when I was pregnant I was like, 'I don't know, we'll see how this goes.' "