Meghan McCain's Daughter Liberty, 14 Months, Enjoys a Sunny Autumn Stroll in Adorable New Photo

Meghan McCain's daughter is admiring the fall foliage.

On Monday, the media personality, 37, shared a pair of adorable new photos of her 14-month-old daughter, Liberty Sage, as the duo stepped out for a walk together through a pile of yellow leaves.

In the pictures, baby Liberty is bundled up in her stroller, wearing a pair of fuzzy pants, a white puffy coat and a purple fuzzy hat with ears. The little girl takes in the sights of the changing autumn leaves while stopped on the sidewalk.

"Cover me in sunshine. 🗽♥️," McCain writes.

Last week, McCain, who shares Liberty with husband Ben Domenech, posted a hilarious shot of Liberty going to meet Santa Claus for a holiday photo.

McCain stands in front of Santa while holding her little girl, who looks upset by the situation.

"We tried. 🎅🏻," McCain captioned the funny picture.

In September, McCain said she went "way over the top" for her daughter's first birthday.

In photos she shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the Bad Republican author gathered family and friends to celebrate the special day.

"We had a party. My mom came over and some old friends and my in-laws and my sister-in-law. I bought a million balloons and decorated our house. I went way over the top," McCain said of the festivities. "She's not going to remember any of it, but it was really fun."