Meghan McCain Shares Cute Photo of Baby Liberty's Smile: 'Her Two Bottom Teeth Are Killing Me!'

Meghan McCain can't get enough of her baby girl's smile!

The View co-host shared an adorable new photo on Instagram of her daughter Liberty Sage, 8 months, on Sunday highlighting her smile, particularly the pair of baby teeth she now has.

"Her two bottom teeth are killing me! 🗽♥️," McCain, 36, captioned the photo, which showed her first child, whom she shares with husband Ben Domenech, smiling while wearing a red, white and blue outfit.

Telling PEOPLE about life as a new mom, McCain said in February that she "can't believe how much I like motherhood, honestly."

"I was really back and forth about whether or not I was even going to do it, and I can't believe how obsessed with it I am," she said at the time, adding, "I feel like the universe is laughing at me, because I was so scared of having kids and so reluctant and so on the fence about it. Even when I was pregnant I was like, 'I don't know, we'll see how this goes.' "

The television personality said at the time that Liberty is already obsessed with a foot-powered piano toy and balloons.

"She loves to kick balloons, and we nicknamed her nursery the 'balloon saloon' because we have so many balloons in there," McCain said. "All I do is I play with balloons with her for like three hours. So my lifestyle has changed a little bit lately."

"There's moments where you're up all night and she's spitting up on me, I'm exhausted and she's crying and it's intense," added the mom of one, "but it's so worth it."

Earlier this month, McCain took Liberty out for swim lessons, documenting the moment with a sweet mother-daughter photo. "Taking my mermaid to swim lessons today," she captioned the picture on Instagram, which showed her holding her baby, who was dressed in an adorable purple and teal swimsuit.