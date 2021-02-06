Meghan McCain Says Daughter Liberty Is 'Always Staring' at a Portrait of Her Late Grandfather John McCain

Meghan McCain and her infant daughter, Liberty Sage, will always keep Sen. John McCain in their memories.

In a Saturday Instagram post, The View co-host said 4-month-old Liberty is "always staring" at a portrait they have of McCain, who was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, a rare and highly aggressive form of brain cancer, in July 2017 and died in August 2018, at age 81.

"She's always staring at our @stevepenley painting. 💔 🗽🇺🇸" McCain, 36, captioned a photo of her holding Liberty up to the stately portrait.

McCain and her husband Ben Domenech welcomed Liberty, their first child, in September. Days after giving birth, the TV personality described motherhood as "euphoria."

"Motherhood is euphoria," the mom of one wrote on Instagram in October. "All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations ~ it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter."

Last month, she shared a few adorable images of her little girl with PEOPLE — the first full photos since Liberty was born.

"I've been loving every moment with Liberty and have been so appreciative of the time ABC has given me," McCain told PEOPLE ahead of her return to The View. "There has been so much that has happened since Liberty's arrival so I'm so excited to bring my perspective back to The View. Also, I miss my co-hosts!"

During her first episode back since giving birth to her child, McCain reflected on becoming a mom and said that having Liberty in her life feels like "having a little piece" of late dad John back.

"Motherhood's insane," she said. "After I gave birth, I was like, 'Women do this. This is what we do, we give birth like this.' Being with a newborn baby has been surprising to me because motherhood, I think as everyone knows, was not a simple journey for me. Being with her is like the way I've heard described taking ecstasy. It's just amazing."