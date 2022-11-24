Pregnant Meghan McCain Jokingly Calls Herself a 'Stuffed Turkey' in Thanksgiving Baby Bump Photo

Meghan McCain has a lot going on this Thanksgiving.

The pregnant former View co-host shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story Thursday before setting off to her holiday festivities. In the photo, McCain, 38, sported a bright red lip and a black body con dress with silver detailing on the chest.

"Happy Thanksgiving from a stuffed turkey," she joked with the photo, showing a hand resting on her baby bump.

On Wednesday, McCain — whose dad Sen. John McCain died in August 2018 at 81 — tweeted, "Happy Thanksgiving weekend to you all! Thinking of everyone who has lost a loved one and finds the holidays hard and triggering - you're not alone, especially part of the dead parent club. And to everyone else - there is nothing in politics worth losing love and family over. xo."

Last month, McCain confirmed she and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their second baby together, another daughter, to the Daily Mail last month.

Meghan McCain/Instagram

"Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!" she told the outlet. "We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited."

The pair welcomed daughter Liberty Sage in 2020. In September, McCain celebrated Liberty on National Daughter's Day, just ahead of the toddler's second birthday.

"My beautiful, fierce, wildling, Liberty, who I love more than life itself. You saved me ~ it's a privilege to watch you grow every day," she wrote.

Meghan McCain/Instagram

"To my next daughter, I promise to keep you safe, your heart wild and to show you how to harness your strength and fire - and how to survive in this harsh world & save us from the impending apocalyptic doom like Sarah Connor."

Continued McCain, "I was destined to have girls. I innately understand girls, always have. It is the great gift of my life to raise them and be surrounded by intense divine feminine energy."