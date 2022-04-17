Meghan McCain Celebrates Daughter Liberty's 2nd Easter: 'I Love This Time in Spring'

Meghan McCain soaked up some quality family time this Easter Sunday.

The TV personality, 37, celebrated her daughter Liberty Sage's second Easter with a sun-soaked walk in the park over the weekend.

McCain shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her pushing a grinning Liberty in a stroller. The pair even rocked matching headpieces, Liberty in an adorable pink bow and McCain rocking classic pink-and-white bunny ears.

"I love this time in spring that is so symbolic of rebirth, renewal, and a new season," she shared in her caption.

The proud mom also posted a celebratory Easter meme featuring the Pillsbury Dough Boy on Instagram, also recognizing Jewish Passover.

McCain welcomed her daughter Liberty Sage, 19 months, in Sept. 2020 with husband Ben Domenech, 40, whom she married in 2017. "I can't believe how much I like motherhood, honestly," she told PEOPLE in Feb. 2021.

"I was really back and forth about whether or not I was even going to do it, and I can't believe how obsessed with it I am," McCain said. "I feel like the universe is laughing at me, because I was so scared of having kids and so reluctant and so on the fence about it. Even when I was pregnant I was like, 'I don't know, we'll see how this goes.' "

The Daily Mail columnist added: "As soon as I feel recovered, I would really love to have more kids."

She's since marked her last episode as a co-host on The View in August, after about four years on the daytime talk show. A source told PEOPLE "geography was a big piece" of the reason McCain left the show, noting that the producers wanted her to keep making the show in New York City, but her family is located in Washington, D.C.