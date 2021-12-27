Meghan McCain Celebrates Christmas with Daughter Liberty and Husband Ben Domenech: 'Loves of My Life'

Meghan McCain is celebrating the holiday season with her baby girl!

The Bad Republican author, 36, shared an adorable photo of her husband Ben Domenech holding their 14-month-old daughter Liberty Sage, who was bundled up from head to toe in winter gear as the duo posed outdoors.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Loves of my life. ♥️ 🗽🎄🎅🏻," McCain captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McCain, who gave birth to Liberty on Sept. 28, 2020, spoke to PEOPLE last month about hosting her daughter's first birthday festivities.

"We had a party. My mom came over and some old friends and my in-laws and my sister-in-law. I bought a million balloons and decorated our house. I went way over the top," McCain said of the celebration. "She's not going to remember any of it, but it was really fun."

Since baby Liberty is "obsessed" with balloons, they also hired a "balloon man" for the gathering. "He was great. He was so nice," McCain added.

Telling PEOPLE about life as a new mom, McCain said back in February that she "can't believe how much I like motherhood, honestly."