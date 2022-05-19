Meghan McCain shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram of her younger sister Bridget hanging out with daughter Liberty, 20 months

Meghan McCain Calls Sister Bridget the 'Liberty Whisperer,' Says Daughter Is 'Obsessed' with Her

Liberty Sage loves to spend time with her aunt Bridget McCain!

On Wednesday, Meghan McCain, 37, shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram of her 20-month-old daughter hanging out with her aunt Bridget, whom Meghan calls the "Liberty whisperer."

In the cute shots, Bridget, 30, the youngest child of late Republican Sen. John McCain and Cindy McCain, enjoys quality time with her niece, relaxing on the couch together and soaking up the sunshine in the backyard.

"My sister Bridget @bridgyyyyboo is the Liberty whisperer. Liberty is absolutely obsessed with her - obsessed, like didn't want to leave her side and was yelling 'Giget' all week," writes Meghan. "We are so lucky to have all this incredible girl power energy in our family. We're never leaving Arizona, I'm just going to move in with Aunt Bridget so she can charm Liberty to sleep every night. ♥️🌻🌟🌵"

Although her sister and mother are public figures, Bridget is notoriously private about her life and often stays out of the spotlight.

For her birthday last July, Meghan shared a special tribute on Instagram for her sister, calling her a "wonderful" aunt to her daughter Liberty, whom she shares with husband Ben Domenech.

Earlier this month, Meghan shared a bittersweet photo on Instagram of her and Liberty visiting the gravesite of her dad John, who died on Aug. 25, 2018, after a lengthy treatment for brain cancer.

Meghan McCain Brings Daughter Liberty to Father's Grave: 'Love Hard. Grieve Hard' Meghan McCain and Liberty | Credit: Meghan McCain/Instagram

"Love hard. Grieve hard. Miss you every day," she wrote in the caption of the photo, taken at the United States Naval Academy Cemetery.

Meghan welcomed her daughter Liberty Sage in September 2020 with Domenech, whom she married in 2017. "I can't believe how much I like motherhood, honestly," she told PEOPLE in February 2021.