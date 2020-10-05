"Wait WHAT?!?!!" replied Meghan McCain when one Twitter user said "one of" her nipples fell off from nursing

New Mom Meghan McCain Jokingly Asks If 'Your Nipples Can Actually Fall Off from Breastfeeding'

Meghan McCain is going through some growing pains as a new mom.

The View panelist, 35, opened up on Twitter Monday afternoon about one of the more uncomfortable experiences she has had since welcoming daughter Liberty Sage one week ago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I know there is a LOT going on in the world that is much more important but I'm in the throes of newborn land ... but I just wanted to know if your nipples can actually fall off from breast feeding?" she joked, adding a couple of worried-face emojis and a prayer-hands emoji.

Perhaps unexpectedly, Meghan received a response from a user who told her, "Actually, yes. One of mine did" — prompting her to reply, "Wait WHAT?!?!!"

"It's a little too graphic for twitter. Although the bar is set pretty low these days ... Just wrote you," the fan said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meghan and her husband Ben Domenech welcomed baby Liberty on Sept. 28, PEOPLE confirmed. Thanking fans for their support following the birth news, the political commentator wrote on Twitter that she counts herself "blessed" for the new addition to her family.

"Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the wonderful well wishes and overwhelming kindness," she wrote. "Ben and I are completely and utterly in love with our daughter and feeling indescribably blessed/blissed out."

"We will be watching her first debate as a family together tonight!" Meghan added.

Image zoom Ben Domenech and Meghan McCain Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan McCain Welcomes Baby Girl with Husband Ben Domenech: "Happy and Healthy"

Meghan's mother Cindy McCain also celebrated the arrival of her "darling" granddaughter, writing that Sen. John McCain, her late husband and Meghan's father, is surely looking over the baby girl from above.

"I'm so pleased to announce the birth of my third grandchild, Liberty Sage. A darling baby girl! I know John is looking down!" wrote Cindy, 66.