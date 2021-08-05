"Every time I see her she looks more and more like your momma," Clay Aiken told Meghan McCain in the comment section

Meghan McCain Thinks Baby Liberty, 10 Months, and Mom Cindy Are Identical in New Photo: 'Clones'

Meghan McCain can't get over how much her mother and her baby girl look alike!

The View co-host, 36, has previously called her daughter Liberty Sage, now 10 months, a "clone" of her mother Cindy McCain, and sharing a new photo of the grandmother with the child on Instagram Wednesday, she again deemed them "clones," adding heart emojis in the caption.

In the comment section, Abby Huntsman wrote, "Beauties," as Clay Aiken commented, "It's honestly uncanny. Every time I see her she looks more and more like your momma ❤️❤️."

Back in March, Meghan shared a multi-generational photo of herself with her mom and Liberty.

"Mountain mamas. ♥️ 🗽," she captioned the snapshot of the trio's bonding time. Cindy, wife of late Sen. John McCain, also shared the snapshot on her own Instagram page, adding, "Cutest baby ever!! @meghanmccain is too!!"

Meghan, who shares her baby with husband Ben Domenech, told PEOPLE in February that Liberty is "obsessed with" Grandma Cindy. "I was like, maybe [it's] because my mom had four kids, but she was hypnotized by my mom," she said at the time.

The new mom added that she hasn't been afraid to ask Cindy, 67, countless questions as she navigates motherhood.

"My mom knows every single answer to every baby question, it's crazy. I know she had four, but there are things where — Liberty had really bad acid reflux and my mom was really helpful with it," explained Meghan.

And Cindy gets a kick out of seeing her daughter with a daughter of her own, Meghan shared.

"My mom was laughing so hard. I was like, 'She's so feisty,' and she's going, 'Oh, where's that come from?' My mom's finding all of it so wildly entertaining," said Meghan. "She's like, 'Oh really, is she not listening to you, and she's feisty?' "