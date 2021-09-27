Meghan McCain and 'Adorable' Baby Liberty Enjoy Lunch with Grandma Cindy: 'Oh That Face'

Families who lunch together!

On Friday, Meghan McCain shared photos on Instagram from a lunch date she and baby daughter Liberty Sage spent with Cindy McCain in Washington, D.C. In one snapshot, Grandma Cindy kissed Liberty on the head, and in another photo, Liberty smiled with an adorably messy face from her meal.

"Ladies who lunch. @cindymccain ♥️🗽," the former The View co-host, 36, captioned her post.

On her page, Cindy, 67, wrote in the caption, "Oh that face. Liberty you are adorable!" In the comment section, Meghan wrote, "Twins!!!!"

Back in March, Meghan shared another multi-generational photo of herself with her mom and Liberty. "Mountain mamas. ♥️ 🗽," she captioned the snapshot of the trio's bonding time. Cindy, wife of late Sen. John McCain, also shared the snapshot on her own Instagram page, adding, "Cutest baby ever!! @meghanmccain is too!!"

Meghan, who shares her baby girl with husband Ben Domenech, told PEOPLE in February that Liberty is "obsessed with" Grandma Cindy. "I was like, maybe [it's] because my mom had four kids, but she was hypnotized by my mom," she said at the time.

The new mom added at the time that she hasn't been afraid to ask Cindy countless questions as she navigates motherhood.

"My mom knows every single answer to every baby question, it's crazy. I know she had four, but there are things where — Liberty had really bad acid reflux and my mom was really helpful with it," explained Meghan.

And Cindy gets a kick out of seeing her daughter with a daughter of her own, Meghan shared. "My mom was laughing so hard. I was like, 'She's so feisty,' and she's going, 'Oh, where's that come from?' My mom's finding all of it so wildly entertaining," said Meghan. "She's like, 'Oh really, is she not listening to you, and she's feisty?' "