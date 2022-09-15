Meghan McCain and Husband Ben Domenech Expecting Second Baby Girl: 'We Couldn't Be More Excited'

Liberty Sage is going to be a big sister!

Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their second baby together, another daughter, she confirmed to DailyMail on Thursday. The couple is already parents to daughter Liberty, who turns 2 later this month.

"Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!," she told the outlet. "We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited."

The former co-host of The View, 37, continued, "Our whole family, especially her grandmas, cannot wait to smother her with all the love and affection we can possibly give."

"Ben and I are truly thrilled and counting down the days to grow our family and meet our newest addition," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McCain welcomed her daughter Liberty in Sept. 2020 with husband Domenech, 40, whom she married in 2017. "I can't believe how much I like motherhood, honestly," she told PEOPLE in Feb. 2021.

"I was really back and forth about whether or not I was even going to do it, and I can't believe how obsessed with it I am," McCain said. "I feel like the universe is laughing at me, because I was so scared of having kids and so reluctant and so on the fence about it. Even when I was pregnant I was like, 'I don't know, we'll see how this goes.' "

The Daily Mail columnist added at the time: "As soon as I feel recovered, I would really love to have more kids."

Earlier this year, McCain opened up to PEOPLE as she revealed her daughter Liberty has one of the same habits as her dad John McCain, who died on Aug. 25, 2018, after lengthy treatment for brain cancer.

"So this is very strange ... DNA and genes are strange," McCain began. "[Liberty] does this thing with her hands, and [my dad] used to do that all the time. I don't do it. I don't know where it comes from but she does it even now."

She added at the time, "I told my mother-in-law it creeps me out when she does it because it's this tic my dad used to do with his hands."

"So it's stuff like that, but I loved my dad and I love my mother in a way that's the way I think a lot of people love their parents, they're the people that raised you," she continued. "And with my dad in particular, he was just so much for so much of my life in so many different ways. But with my daughter, it's just pure. She's perfection."