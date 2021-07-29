Meghan McCain Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Liberty, 10 Months: 'Best Thing in the World'

Meghan McCain is enjoying playtime with her baby girl!

The View co-host, 36, posted a sweet new photo of daughter Liberty Sage, 10 months, on Instagram Thursday, showing the child happily smiling in a swing wearing a white hat on her head. McCain, who shares her first baby with husband Ben Domenech, wrote alongside the snapshot, "My Liberty bell. Best thing in the world.🗽🔔♥️"

Telling PEOPLE about life as a new mom, McCain said in February that she "can't believe how much I like motherhood, honestly."

"I was really back and forth about whether or not I was even going to do it, and I can't believe how obsessed with it I am," she said at the time, adding, "I feel like the universe is laughing at me, because I was so scared of having kids and so reluctant and so on the fence about it. Even when I was pregnant I was like, 'I don't know, we'll see how this goes.' "

McCain also said at the time that Liberty was already obsessed with a foot-powered piano toy and balloons.

"She loves to kick balloons, and we nicknamed her nursery the 'balloon saloon' because we have so many balloons in there," the new mom said. "All I do is I play with balloons with her for like three hours. So my lifestyle has changed a little bit lately."

"There's moments where you're up all night and she's spitting up on me, I'm exhausted and she's crying and it's intense," she added, "but it's so worth it."

About two weeks after giving birth, McCain opened up about the joys of parenthood, sharing on Instagram: "Motherhood is euphoria. All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations ~ it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter."

McCain announced earlier this month that she will be leaving her co-hosting gig at The View at the end of the month after nearly four years on the show. She explained that the decision is partly so she can continue living in Washington, D.C., with her husband and baby girl.