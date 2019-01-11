What to Buy from Hatch, the Coolest Maternity Line Loved by Meghan Markle, Kerry Washington and More

Splash; Getty; Splash; Getty; Splash

You may not have access to everything celebrities have to make motherhood easier – the pricey convertible stroller, round-the-clock help, healthy prepared meals and private air travel, just to name a few – but there is something you can get that’s beloved by expecting stars for making dressing during and after pregnancy simpler: Hatch Collection clothing.

Most recently seen on Meghan Markle (second from left), who wore the brand’s $218 "Eliza" sheath dress to a royal patronage appearance, the brand has also been seen on stylish A-list mamas-to-be including, from left, Natalie Portman (in the brand’s no-longer-available Buffalo plaid jacket), Jessica Alba (in the "Kate" bowtie dress), Emily Blunt (wearing dressy separates to an event) and Kerry Washington (wearing a sold-out jumpsuit, but this one is similar).

Celebs and real women alike love the brand’s classic-cool styles, ease of wear (the simplicity means you can add accessories for a totally new look, without having to splurge on an entirely new maternity wardrobe) and ability to repurpose them post-baby as chic, easy oversized apparel. (In fact, 20 percent of Hatch customers aren’t pregnant at all!) Not to mention, the styles are timeless enough to work for Baby No. 2, 3 and beyond. And for pregnant moms who want to treat themselves further, the brand’s just-released line of beauty products, Hatch Mama, has celeb fans in Khloé Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Lily Aldridge and more.

Convinced? Scroll down to shop our favorite Hatch styles – including a baby shower gift that will make any mom-to-be love you forever.

