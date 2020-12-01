This Meghan Markle-Loved Baby Carrier Has a Near-Perfect Rating on Amazon — and It’s on Sale for Cyber Monday

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Meghan Markle is the ultimate style icon when it comes to chic clothes, hot home items, and now, of course, everything baby. Fans fawned over her maternity fashion choices, so it makes sense that they would look to her for some post-pregnancy inspiration, too.

We found her favorite baby carrier that she was famously spotted wearing last year while toting a then 8-month-old Archie around as she walked her dogs in Canada. It was the first glimpse fans got of the new mom leading a very normal, non-royal life. Meghan looked chic, of course, and fashion aficionados were quick to ID her outfit while parenting pros couldn’t help but notice her practical baby gear: the Ergobaby Omni 360 All-Position Baby Carrier.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Ergobaby Omni 360 is a popular choice among parents because it allows you to carry your baby facing in or out, as well as on your hip or back, and it looks like the former royal knows what’s up. The carrier has a near-perfect 4.6 out of 5-star rating, and shoppers say the carrier is “very comfortable both for the baby and the adult” and is packed with so many excellent features like a storage pouch, baby neck pillow, and tuck-away hood.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ergobaby Omni 360 All-Positions Baby Carrier, $160.52 (orig. $179); amazon.com

“Okay, this is a serious game-changer. I am so happy I ordered this!” writes one customer. “I’ve been needing a carrier, and I tried out a couple of cheaper ones, but they were so uncomfortable. I finally decided to shell out the cash for a quality one, and it was the best decision!”

Right now, the carrier is marked down to $161 from its original price of $179 in the same dark blue colorway the former Suits star wore. We suggest grabbing it now before the deal is over.

More Cyber Monday Baby Deals

Buy It! Graco 4Ever DLX 4 in 1 Car Seat, $199.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Born Free Siba Playard with Napper and Changer, $119.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Summer Infant Warming Waterfall Bath Tub, $31.94 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Munchkin SnackCatch & Sip 2-in-1 Cup, $11.89 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Shop More Cyber Monday 2020 Deals