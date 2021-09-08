Meghan King Says It 'Breaks My Heart' When Son Hart, 3, Feels Left Out Due to His Cerebral Palsy

Meghan King is opening up about her son's experience living with cerebral palsy.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 36, recounted a heartbreaking story on Instagram involving her 3-year-old son Hart, who was diagnosed with hypotonic cerebral palsy last October.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

King — who is also mom to Hart's twin brother Hayes and 4-year-old daughter Aspen — said the situation involving her three children happened the other day when it was raining and she had to park her car outside.

"Aspen said, 'Okay guys, let's run as fast as we can to go inside!' Hayes said, 'Yes! Let's go!' And Hart started crying. He said he can't run as fast as them… and he can't. Not because of his genetics but because of his Cerebral Palsy," King recalled. "You might think he looks and acts 'normal' (we say 'typical') but he's not. He has a hidden disability that affects every part of his life - and mine. And now he knows this and so do his siblings."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It breaks my heart into a million pieces," she continued. "This post isn't for sympathy - no special needs parent wants sympathy - it's for awareness. Sometimes we don't know our neighbor's full story, so let's dig deeper for an extra ounce of empathy."

King, who shares her three kids with ex-husband Jim Edmond, explained that the post took her "over a week" to upload as she was "so devastated" by the event.

"And as for CP, it can kiss my pink ass. I hate it. 🖕🏼" she concluded the post.

Meghan King Meghan King

Left: Credit: Meghan King/Instagram Right: Credit: Meghan King/Instagram

In May, King gave PEOPLE an update on her little boy's health, sharing that he was doing "awesome."

"Therapy has brought him a long way," she said. "Being around his siblings and trying to keep up with them does wonders for him, and physical therapy in and of itself."

"But I'm constantly looking for new treatments. This is something he'll live with for the rest of his life, but he can manage it," she told PEOPLE, adding, "He looks great. He's doing awesome. A miraculous child."