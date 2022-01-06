“I’ve done all the flight times with them and this one was hands down the best we’ve ever done,” Meghan King wrote in part on Instagram on Wednesday

Meghan King Shares 'the Sweet Spot for Traveling with Preschoolers' After Vacation with Her Kids

Meghan King is back from her Florida vacation — and is sharing her genius hack for traveling with young children.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, admitted that while her kids "exhausted" her on her recent trip, she inadvertently found the key to a smooth travel day with daughter Aspen, 5, and 3-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Back from Florida and missing the weather. My kids exhausted me - I can't even believe how tired I was today," she began, adding, "But y'all… I found the sweet spot for traveling with preschoolers."

"I've done all the flight times with them and this one was hands down the best we've ever done: a 6pm departure after full naps during the day," King continued.

"The kids were tired on the plane, I refrained from sugar for the first time, and no one screamed or lost their mind. My sister and I couldn't believe our luck," the former reality star added. "From now on, parents, the late afternoon flight is your new bestie."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

King and her kids spent the last week in the Sunshine State with the Intimate Knowledge podcast host's parents celebrating the New Year. The family getaway came shortly after she and husband Cuffe Biden Owens decided to go their separate ways after a months-long marriage.

"I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating," King wrote in an Instagram Story in December, addressing her and Owens' split. "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan King Marries President Joe Biden's Nephew Cuffe Owens in 'Small, Family Wedding'

A few weeks before the breakup, King asked her followers for marriage tips on Instagram, writing in part, "We feel like we've been married for a million years (thanks to marrying later in life and with a lot of history and, well, kids) so a two month anniversary staycation was called for."