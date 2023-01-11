Meghan King Says She Envies Others with Nuclear Families: 'I Mourn the One I Lost'

Meghan King is sharing the realities of being a divorced mom.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 38, shared a sweet throwback photo of her smiling at her 6-year-old daughter Aspen, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

In a moment of reflection, King captioned the snap, "Sometimes looking back on photos like this one I think about the ignorant happiness I felt. In this moment I had no idea things would be the way they are today."

King and Edmonds wed in October 2014 and on June 5, 2018, they welcomed twin sons Hayes and Hart Edmonds. The following year, Edmonds was accused of having multiple affairs and King filed for divorce. Their split was finalized in May 2021.

Added King in her Instagram post: "I'm a little bitter and I wear that pain with a badge of honor because of how far I've come. I envy others with nuclear families and I mourn the one I lost."

Sharing her mixed feelings with fans, she continued, "I'm the happiest and wisest and most powerful I've ever been, but at a very steep price. But I'm grateful for those fleeting moments of bliss I felt with the family I once made."

She went on to give her followers a message.

"Life is different now and families can look all kinds of ways. Remember that. Whatever you do, whoever you are, and whatever your situation, remember that. What you define as happiness doesn't define another's. Grace, my friends. Grace is the greatest gift you can give yourself and one another. I love you."

Since their divorce, Edmonds has married Kortnie O'Connor.

In October 2021, King married Cuffe Biden Owens, the nephew of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. After about two and a half months of marriage, King confirmed she and Owens were going their separate ways. Their marriage was officially annulled in July.

King later began dating a man named Kenny, whom she revealed cheated on her via the latest episode of her Intimate Knowledge podcast.

Still, she hasn't given up on finding love.

In a recent blog post, King vowed to be "present" in her relationships and revealed, "I will explore my sexuality if I want to. And I will honor platonic and non-traditional relationships in ways Western society has done the disservice of making us believe are unimportant."

The former reality star declared 2023 will be "the year of the Meghan."

"I've been great at distracting myself with events and trips but this year I'm focusing on ME," she shared. "Being a mom, loving my home, paying attention to my health, writing, reading, planning retreats, and writing my book."