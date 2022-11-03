Meghan King Shares 'Revelation' After She Couldn't Talk to or See Pictures of Her Kids on Halloween

Meghan King is reflecting on her Halloween spent without her kids.

In a video shared on Instagram Tuesday, the mom of three explained that she was alone for Halloween as her kids celebrated with their dad, ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

"I wanted to talk about what it was like not to have my kids on Halloween," she began the video.

Noting that at first she was "really sad," she shouted out a friend who scheduled her a massage for the day, which she said was an "incredibly sweet and thoughtful distraction."

Still, King was struggling without her kids — 4-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes and 5-year-old daughter Aspen — whom she says she had "No FaceTime, no photos, no contact" with, according to the video's caption.

"I just wanted to see a picture of them or something, so I asked my friends to send me pictures of their kids," she explained.

Meghan explained that as she heard from her friends, she heard about the struggles they had with their kids while celebrating the holiday.

"Then I remembered, yeah, kids suck at holidays," she shared, adding, "Just the weekend before Halloween, I couldn't even do all the activities with my kids in one weekend because they were losing their minds. They were tired and overstimulated and exhausted from their adrenaline rushing."

"I don't think I'm mad about not having them for Halloween," she realized. "I think we as moms, and especially as single moms, build it up in our minds so much that we're missing out on this tradition, this experience."

Noting that families can "make our own traditions," King noted that "at the end of the day, like, holidays are a lot and to have that taken off our shoulder is really just kind of relaxing. Really, it's kind of all about the picture until the kids are old enough.'

Many moms applauded King's perspective and sent words of support in the comments. When one commenter asked if nightly communication was written into the co-parents' parenting plan as part of their custody arrangement, King alleged that while it is, Edmonds has never been reprimanded for breaking the rule.

"Yes but apparently not following this particular rule isnt 'illegal' and therefore isn't enforced more than a slap on the wrist … which has done absolutely nothing for me, never has," she wrote. "No matter how many times I've asked, so I stopped asking. The system fails again."

King and Edmonds split in October 2019 after five years of marriage, though their divorce wasn't finalized until May 2021.