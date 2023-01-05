Meghan King Says 'No More Showing My Kids' Faces' Online: 'Enforcing Boundaries'

Meghan King has decided she'll no longer post her children's faces on social media.

Speaking about the decision on Instagram Wednesday when sharing photos from her New Year's getaway with 4-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes and 5-year-old daughter Aspen, King let fans in on her choice to block her kids' faces from photos moving forward.

"For 2023: I'm staying focused. No more showing my kids' faces," she captioned the Instagram carousel. "No more filters, ever. Boundaries, grassroots efforts, femininity, deleting and blocking ass----- who troll my page: my promises to myself and to you this year."

Pointing to a link to a blog post on her website where she elaborated, King reflected, "This year my personal life was ravaged with more of the same. The family court system is broken as hell and 2022 was another glaring reminder. But in 2023 things will change."

"My children's images were used against me as an intimidation tactic recently. The thought of using the images of my innocent children to attempt hurt their mother is… I don't know if there's a word to describe the depth of the disgust that incites inside me," the Real Housewives of Orange County alum explained. "But I am lucky here, I have complete legal control over the use of their images and I'm putting an end to that."

King also noted that now that her kids are getting older, she wants to honor their desires as "individuals."

"When they were babies they felt like another appendage of mine, but now they feel unique and I love watching them spread their wings," the mom of three shared. "One likes the limelight, one hates the limelight, and one doesn't know what to think. But they're just kids and they don't really understand what notoriety means so I am going to insulate them from it until they are old enough to be slowly ushered back in if they so choose."

Touching on her intentions around "living authentically this year," King vowed to "be inspired to persevere by those brightly lit individuals around me."

"My retreats are launched and growing with incredible speed. I am present. I have eliminated all antidepressants and hormonal supplements. I am present. I am enforcing boundaries and angering people because I'm standing up for myself in new ways that weren't expected before. I am present. I will explore my sexuality if I want to, and I will honor plutonic and non-traditional relationships in ways Western society has done the disservice of making us believe are unimportant," she proclaimed.

"I am present. I will delete trolls and negativity, you will come to my page with love or you will not come at all. No bad vibes. I will stand for something even if people hate it, I will work for truth and justice because I have a voice and a platform, and I will make rumblings in grassroots efforts in order to effect change for women, my children, and the future. After all, well-behaved women rarely make history."

Meghan King/Instagram

King shares her kids with ex-husband Jim Edmonds. She last shared photos of them during the Christmas holiday, which they celebrated with her parents and her siblings: sisters Caitlin and Julie King and brother RJ King.

In addition to sharing a family photo with Santa, King shared a sweet video of son Hart holding a baby girl clad in a Santa Claus onesie, along with photos of extended family members gathered around a Christmas tree.

"Merry Christmas from my family to yours," King captioned the photos. "May the season of giving and selflessness bring you joy and peace. I love you!"

She also shared videos of cookies made by her kids for Santa, which she took some nibbles from after tucking them in. "I want bite marks," King said as she took a bite of a cookie made by her son. "[But] Santa's full. He had a big night last night, right?"

On her podcast Intimate Knowledge, King said that she and Edmonds don't communicate and explained the situation around the temporary restraining order she obtained against him in June.

"We ended up turning it into a consent order that has all of the same terms as a restraining order but now it's reciprocal, so I have to follow it as well," she explained, claiming, "I follow the rules so whatever, it doesn't make any difference to me."

"It's good for Jim and I because we don't have to see each other or communicate except about the kids, which is nice."