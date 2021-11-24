Meghan King and New Husband Cuffe Owens Celebrate Daughter Aspen's 5th Birthday at SeaWorld

The reality star's twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3, whom she shares with ex Jim Edmonds, also came along for a day of fun at the theme park

Meghan King is celebrating her daughter Aspen!

On Wednesday, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 37, shared several sweet photos of her family at SeaWorld San Diego in honor of Aspen's 5th birthday.

The snaps feature King her new husband, Cuffe Owens, posing with Aspen and her twin brothers, 3-year-old Hart and Hayes, in the stands of the sea lion show.

"Happy 5th birthday to the most firey-firecracker: Aspen," King captioned the post. "She felt so special to have a fun day hosted by SeaWorld with her extended family all together. The grown-ups are tired, the kids are out like lights, and we got some halfway decent sunny pics to prove that we had a ball."

King ended the post by saying they "highly recommend" the sea lion show.

Last month, King and her kids rang in their first Halloween since she tied the knot with Owens — the nephew of President Joe Biden — in a small ceremony in early October.

"This was the first Halloween in which everyone participated and also the most incredible amount of work and energy for the mama 😰," King wrote in the caption. "Dark nights, candy, and streets with cars combined with 3 preschoolers is a recipe for stressful parenting."

She continued, "But we survived and the kids LOVED it. They each decided on their own costumes: Hayes is a bowler, Aspen is Jasmine with vampire makeup, and Hart is Dr Hart. This morning Aspen woke up and immediately dressed up as Anna from Frozen and Hart asked if we can 'do Halloween again.' "