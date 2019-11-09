Meghan King Edmonds' Nanny 'Likes' Photo of RHOC Alum's Twins as Jim Bonds with Kids in New Home

Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds are both spending time with their children amid their split.

As the former MLB player, 49, documented his move into their unfinished home on Friday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, posted a photo of their 17-month-old twin sons Hart and Hayes smiling as they appeared to spend time together in her home.

The adorable image, which King Edmonds captioned with a twinning emoji, was “liked” by their former nanny, Carly Wilson, who was accused of having an affair with Edmonds, which both Wilson and Edmonds have denied.

The mom of three does not follow Wilson on social media, although Edmonds does.

Later on Friday, Edmonds also spent time with their boys as well as their daughter Aspen, who turns 3 this month. “Brand new play room,” he wrote alongside one video of son Hayes exploring the new home, while another showed Aspen riding down a hallway on a toy bike.

“Little more room to roam,” he remarked, a reference to the spaciousness of the sprawling property.

He went on to share another playful post featuring Hart, who was diagnosed with irreversible brain damage over the summer, and also documented the twin’s “first meal at [the] new house.”

As the children spent time with their father, King Edmonds posted on Instagram that she was “having a moment of much needed relaxation.”

The latest social media posts come just two days after Jim confirmed he called the police to conduct a welfare check on King Edmonds’ home on Wednesday.

“I called the police before she came home to keep from having an incident,” he told PEOPLE. “I was concerned. And there was no incident because of that.”

Edmonds said he was home watching their children when his estranged wife came home after having drinks during a night out with friends. She did not drive herself home.

With Edmonds present, an officer reportedly questioned King Edmonds and eventually determined that she was fit to take care of the children.

The incident came nearly two weeks after Edmonds reportedly filed for divorce amid infidelity rumors.

Addressing the situation in a lengthy blog post last month, King Edmonds wrote that she didn’t know if her husband had been unfaithful, but insisted that he lied about socializing with Wilson, making note of a widely circulated photo of the two attending a hockey game together.

She went on to say that she mostly grieves for the couple’s young children, admitting she is “broken” and “buried in despair” but would put on a brave face for their sake.

One day later, Edmonds issued his own public statement to PEOPLE, acknowledging their strained marriage and vowing to “make it right again.”

“I have way too much love for my wife and kids for this to happen and it’s time for us to get back to the private life we used to live,” he said. “Meghan is a truly special woman who my kids are so fortunate to have as their mother. Hoping for some peace, normalcy, and the ability to move forward in a healthy, happy direction for every single person involved.”

This is the couple’s second public scandal in four months.

In June, Edmonds admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation” and exchanged “lewd photos” with another woman — not the nanny — but denied having a physical relationship with her.

Still, the pair stayed together, celebrating their five-year wedding anniversary last month. Just days before Edmonds’ reported divorce filing, King Edmonds confirmed they were going to counseling.