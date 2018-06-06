Meghan King Edmonds Delivers 'Perfect, Beautiful and Healthy' Twin Sons with 'No Medication'

Jim and Meghan King Edmonds, who also share daughter Aspen, announced in December that they would be adding to their family again — times two

Meghan King Edmonds is doubling down on diapers — and baby joy!

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 33, and her husband Jim Edmonds welcomed their second and third children, two boys.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Edmonds announced their arrival on his Instagram story early Wednesday morning, showing off his arm with two small ink footprints. “1 little foot each. They made it. Everyone is safe and healthy,” he wrote, teasing, “Pictures will come soon.”

King Edmonds followed up with a photo of her baby boys’ torsos, legs and feet, captioning it, “Announcing our perfect, beautiful, and healthy twin baby boys! They arrived at 10:48pm and 11:32pm on June 5 weighing 6lbs 15oz (20″) and 6lbs 0oz (19.25″). Everyone is doing well. Stay tuned for names and birth story 💙💙”

Sharing the same image, Edmonds wrote, “Everyone is doing well. My wife was a rockstar once again and delivered both babies with no medication. #onetoughlady”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom

Jim Edmonds’ Instagram Story

The couple are also parents to 18-month-old daughter Aspen, whom they welcomed in November 2016. Retired baseball pro Edmonds, 47, also has four children from a previous marriage.

They announced their pregnancy news to the world in December, sharing an adorable maternity snap to Instagram featuring themselves, Aspen and the family pup Girly Girl.

Among the group were signs bearing the messages “Our family is growing by four feet and two heartbeats” and “Edmonds twin boys June 2018.”

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan King Edmonds’ Husband Jim Says He’s “So Proud” of His Wife After She Announces RHOC Exit



In April, King Edmonds was the guest of honor at a baby “sprinkle” for her little ones on the way.

Decorated with blue balloons, the intimate gathering also featured blue and yellow floral arrangements, blue-colored refreshments (including macarons and champagne whose blue labels read “Ready to Pop”), twin trivia and more.

“Best baby sprinkle for the twins 🧢🧢,” King Edmonds captioned a photo gallery featuring some favorite moments from the party. “Thank you to all my dear friends and especially to @katieelliott83 (hostess extraordinaire — aka short pregnant lady!) for an unforgettable day!”

Image zoom Credit: Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

Meghan King Edmonds’ baby sprinkle

Image zoom Credit: Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

Meghan King Edmonds’ baby sprinkle

Image zoom Credit: Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

Meghan King Edmonds’ baby sprinkle

Before revealing she had two baby boys on the way, King Edmonds announced on her blog in late November that she and Edmonds were expecting a son after undergoing in vitro fertilization again.

“It was so hard for us to keep it a secret from everyone especially since we shared our entire IVF journey with Aspen on RHOC from the very beginning,” she wrote.