Meghan King Edmonds Is Going on Vacation Without Kids Four Months After Giving Birth to Twins

Meghan King Edmonds is not apologizing for claiming some much-needed alone time.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 34, shared in a blog post on her website Thursday that she’s leaving for her first trip with her husband, former MLB player and current commentator Jim Edmonds, in two years — since before they had their first child, a daughter named Aspen, in November 2016. The couple welcomed twins boys, Hart King and Hayes King, in June.

“We planned this trip to Mexico when the babies were about 6 weeks old and it seemed so far away,” the new mom of three wrote. “To be honest I can’t believe we went through with it and we never would’ve done it if we weren’t given a good reason (our good friends are having a vow renewal) and we almost cancelled several times. But today is the day and we need it BADLY.”

King Edmonds added that her “marriage needs it” because after having three kids in less than two years, she and Edmonds “have taken each other for granted … We need US back … and the sad part is that we never even realized ‘we’ were missing.”

Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds with their twins Heather Mohr Photography

The former reality TV personality also revealed that she’s sprucing up her new-mom wardrobe for the occasion, including some swimsuits “that are a little bit sexier than my first round of postpartum swimwear.”

Then, she opened up about being excited and nervous at the same time. “I’m looking forward to hanging out with my husband and not worrying about when the babies need to eat next or who has gas or why hasn’t one pooped. But I’m also anxious,” King Edmonds said, before giving advice to fellow new parents.

“Today I feel good … different, ready … but I already miss my babies,” she mused. “I think the lesson here is that we can’t have our cake and eat it too: It’s important to nourish all parts of yourself, including your ‘kid-free self.’ Nourish yourself in whatever way you need … Whatever you can do, just do it, your marriage and former self will thank you a thousand times over. Adios amigos!”

Meghan King Edmonds and daughter Aspen Meghan Edmonds/Instagram

King Edmonds gave birth to Hart and Hayes on June 5, sharing their arrival with the world in an Instagram post.

“Announcing our perfect, beautiful, and healthy twin baby boys!” she captioned a photo of their adorable feet and bellies. “They arrived at 10:48pm and 11:32pm on June 5 weighing 6lbs 15oz (20″) and 6lbs 0oz (19.25″).”

The proud mama added, “Everyone is doing well. Stay tuned for names and birth story 💙💙”