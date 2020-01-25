Meghan King Edmonds Says Stepkids 'Poisoned' with False Information: 'Hopefully They'll Come Back'

Meghan King Edmonds Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Meghan King Edmonds is hoping she and estranged husband Jim Edmonds‘ kids will eventually be able to reconnect.

In an interview with Heather McDonald for the Juicy Scoop podcast this week, King Edmonds, 35, said that she has “no contact” with her ex’s two youngest children from before their marriage.

“They are almost 14 and 11,” The Real Housewives of Orange County star said of Edmonds’ son Landon and daughter Sutton, respectively. “I have no contact with them; I’ve been blocked from their phone numbers, from their Instagrams. They’ve been told things, according to Jim, that I’ve never said.”

“[I met them] when they just turned 4 and 7. They were little. They felt like my full-blown stepkids,” the star continued. “They were my family. I did so much for them, like you would with anyone who was your family. So that really makes me sad. It’s not helping them.”

King Edmonds and her former baseball pro husband, 49, split last year after the couple had a “contentious argument” with their nanny Carly Wilson, with whom Jim has been accused of having an affair. (Both Edmonds and Wilson have denied having a sexual relationship.) Edmonds filed for divorce in October.

“I know they’re being poisoned, being told a lot of different things that aren’t true,” King Edmonds continued on the podcast. “They know me enough to know who I am.”

“But at the same time, they’re kids,” she said. “They don’t want to rock the boat with their parents. And I understand that, so I need to just let this whole thing play out and hopefully they’ll come back. But in the meantime, I’m just praying for them.”

“It’s messy. It’s so messy. I just hate it so much,” the Bravo star admitted. “There’s no love.”

Edmonds is also dad to adult daughters Hayley and Lauren. After her dad’s reported divorce filing from King Edmonds in October, Hayley, 22, told Us Weekly that she had been waiting for them to split for “three years.”

“I think it’s impossible to be happy with someone so … I don’t know if I would say narcissistic but, she, like, creates her own problems and loves conflict and things like that,” Hayley said.

“The selfishness is miserable for anyone to be around, let alone to be married to her. My whole family has grown closer because we have all had to stay silent in hopes to protect my dad and no one can do it anymore.”

Additionally, King Edmonds — who’s mom to 19-month-old twin boys Hart King and Hayes King, plus daughter Aspen, 3, with Edmonds — alleged on the podcast that her ex secretly took his credit card out of her bag on the morning he filed for divorce.

“He packed up his hard drive from his computer, the credit card out of my wallet, like, everything so I had no access to his money,” she said. “Like, rummaged through my purse while I was upstairs hiding from him with my mom and dad, took the credit card out of my wallet.”

King Edmonds said that Edmonds allegedly also took a pair of Chanel boots and a pair of jeans that he had given her just the day before for their five-year anniversary — and, hours later, she saw the tabloid article reporting that her husband had filed for divorce.

While it has been public news that Edmonds is dating again (allegedly a woman he and King Edmonds had a threesome with), King Edmonds said that she has received a lot of attention in her direct messages on social media, but hasn’t responded to any yet.