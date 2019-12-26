Meghan King Edmonds Spends Christmas with Her Three Kids amid Divorce from Husband Jim Edmonds

Image zoom Meghan King Edmonds and her kids Meghan King Edmonds/ Instagram

Meghan King Edmonds is feeling the Christmas spirit.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, had a ball celebrating the Wednesday holiday with her three children (twins Hart King and Hayes King, 18 months, and daughter Aspen, 3), at her rental home in California — but it didn’t go off without a few hitches.

“Christmas morning: full of joy and laughter (… and also oversleeping because your toddler was in your bed so you couldn’t check your alarm volume and turns out it was at ZERO and you didn’t find out till 7:26am … when your twin boys are screaming and the alarm ***silently*** has been going off since 6am,” King Edmonds captioned two photos of her kids opening Christmas gifts. “But you’ve been helping Santa with duties/aka installing — literally — a new play room, and didn’t get to sleep till 2am.”

“Stressing out your kids don’t see the ‘big gift’ right away; putting your premade casseroles in the oven 1.5 hours late then forgetting you have to cook a special syrup even though you still haven’t brushed your teeth/hair but your entire family is over — each looking like a snack bc they prepared properly — and hungrily awaiting their promised breakfast,” she continued. “All whist 3 terrorists parasitically demand their milk with full diapers awaiting my changing.”

“Christmas, such a magical holiday. 🌟,” she joked. “Btw I think many moms can relate, right? If so, please share your experiences with me. I could use some solidarity 👊🏼💪🏼”

King Edmonds revealed on her Instagram Stories earlier this month that she had moved into a “long term” rental and was getting it ready for her three kids following her split from husband Jim Edmonds. On Nov. 8, just two weeks after reportedly filing for divorce from King Edmonds following his sexting affairs and amid rumors that he had an affair with their former nanny, Carly Wilson, Edmonds revealed that he was moving into their newly completed St. Louis mansion. The property had been under construction for two years.

The reality star revealed on her Instagram Stories on Dec. 12 that she was heading to the airport to pick up her kids, whom she had been apart from while she worked to get her Los Angeles home ready for their arrival. During that time, Aspen, Hart and Hayes stayed with Edmonds, 49, in Missouri.

“I cannot wait to see my kids. I am on my way to get them from the airport, and I think the house is finally ready,” King Edmonds said in the video, panning the camera to display her new home.

“I got all my IKEA stuff ready to go,” she continued, showing off the sleek new furniture as well as a children’s table and a play area for her kids, which included an art easel — and Aspen was certainly excited to see her mom at the airport, repeatedly yelling out, “Mom, Mom!”

Before touching down in Los Angeles, Edmonds posted a photo with the tots, sharing that they were “getting big” and “headed to Cali to see mommy and get Hart a little bit more treatment.” (Hart has sought treatment in California after being diagnosed with “irreversible brain damage” earlier this year.)

King Edmonds recently responded to comments about her body, saying she’s working on regaining weight but asking for “grace” as she gets her life back together after the events of the last five months.

“I am not okay,” the Bravo personality wrote in a blog post, explaining that she’s doing the best she can under the circumstances, “but y’all, I’M SKINNY.”

“For the record, I am naturally thin and I’ve always had a healthy relationship with food. But right now, I am too skinny,” she continued. “I don’t like it. I won’t weigh myself because I’m scared to see what the scale says. When my clothes don’t fit I pretend like they do anyway. But I’m not hungry. I know I should eat but I’m surviving on adrenaline but decaying on stress.”

King Edmonds wrote the blog post two days after replying to an Instagram follower who was concerned about her appearance, agreeing that she was “too thin” and explaining, “I’m a stress non-eater. I’m working on it.”