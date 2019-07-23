Meghan King Edmonds Hopes Her Son Will 'Grow Out of His Diagnosis' of Irreversible Brain Damage

Meghan King Edmonds is staying positive and hoping for the best after revealing her little boy has a brain injury.

Nearly three weeks after telling fans that her 13-month-old son Hart has “irreversible brain damage”, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 34, opened up about his condition and her hopes for his recovery.

“His brain damage is not progressive,” she told DailyMail.com in an interview published Monday. “He looks very normal to a regular person; He chases after his brother and sister.”

The mom of three — who also shares son Hayes, 13 months, and daughter, Aspen, 2, with husband Jim Edmonds — went on to note that while the future is uncertain, they are hopeful therapy will help Hart progress.

“We don’t yet know how it will affect the rest of his life, like speaking in sentences or his physical abilities,” she explained to the outlet. “I’m just hoping that all the early intervention stuff we’re doing now is going to help him and by kindergarten, he won’t be doing any more therapy at all.”

“He will essentially have grown out of his diagnoses,” Meghan added.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus more celebrity parenting news? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Meghan King Edmonds with son Hart Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

RELATED: Meghan King Edmonds Shares Videos of 13-Month-Old Son Hart at Physical Therapy After Diagnosis

Earlier this month, Meghan revealed that Hart has “minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain” and is “at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy.”

Meghan shared the news in a blog post titled “My Hart,” writing, “From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart,” also adding, “The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black. … Well, I knew. I always knew. I just knew.”

Throughout the distressing journey to find Hart’s diagnosis, Meghan said she communicated with her husband and former MLB player, who she confirmed she was still married to on Monday, even after Jim admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation” with another woman (but denied having a physical relationship).

RELATED: Meghan King Edmonds Shares Photo of Husband Jim While Documenting Hospital Visit for Son’s MRI

“That night Jimmy and I went out to dinner for the first time in weeks,” she wrote of telling her husband about Hart’s diagnosis. “I explained to Jimmy how we are not somehow compromised or punished for having a child with special needs (whatever that may or may not mean!), we are BLESSED.”

“I will go on about this another time but just know that I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person. I truly feel as if we’ve doubled down and won the underdog hand. Truly,” said Meghan, who shared snaps from her son’s MRI appointment in late June.

“This doesn’t mean his diagnosis isn’t a challenge… or a little bit sad, or that I don’t feel a little bit guilty. Because yes — just yes — to all of those things. I pray for a miracle and I grapple with how to navigate his life,” the mother of three added.

A week after sharing the news, Meghan documented her son’s time at a physical therapy appointment on her Instagram Stories. In the clips, Hart sat on a swing and was recorded being gently swung by the physical therapist.

Image zoom Hart at physical therapy Meghan King Edmonds/ Instagram

Image zoom Hart at physical therapy Meghan King Edmonds/ Instagram

Image zoom Hart and Hayes Meghan King Edmonds/ Instagram

RELATED: Meghan King Edmonds Reveals Her 13-Month-Old Son Hart Has ‘Irreversible Brain Damage’

“Hart loves this swing at PT! It helps him build his abs and stabilize his core to ultimately give him better balance and strength,” she explained.

In a second video, Meghan wrote that Hart “gets distracted by any other kid… especially if they have a set of ‘wheels’… that’s super awesome to him.”

Meghan also posted a sweet photo of Hart and his twin brother Hayes in their strollers, with Hart fast asleep. “Side affect [sic] of PT day,” she captioned the photo, adding a sleepy emoji.