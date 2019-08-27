Meghan King Edmonds Shares 'Incredible Moment' Son Hart, 14 Months, Stands for the 'First Time'

Hart King is a standing machine!

Meghan King Edmonds‘ 14-month-old son is making some serious progress since his mom revealed in early July that he’d been diagnosed with “irreversible brain damage,” taking to his feet all on his own in a new video The Real Housewives of Orange County alum shared to Instagram Monday.

“Hart stood today for the first time! And I’m not talking for a half second, he stood for almost a whole minute!” King Edmonds, 34, captioned a photo and clip of her son showing off his skills. “My mom was there and got to see it and take pics and even a video of the end.”

“Both his PT and OT were there (and this wasn’t during therapy),” she continued. “Only a week into intensive therapy @napacenter and this boy’s development is exploding! (And so is my heart!) What a special and incredible moment! #gohartgo“

Image zoom

Image zoom Hart Edmonds Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

The mom of three — who also shares Hart’s twin brother Hayes, and daughter Aspen, 2½, with husband Jim Edmonds — revealed in early July that Hart has “minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain” and is “at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy.”

In an interview with Page Six, King Edmonds said that she felt “relief” after learning his diagnosis, explaining, “It was vindication in a weird, twisted way. Vindication I didn’t want, but I knew that I would get.”

She added, “I really wanted nothing more than to just be a crazy hypochondriac mother, but I knew I wasn’t. Because of that diagnosis, I got him into all these therapies.”

Weeks later, King Edmonds explained that Hart has been undergoing hyperbaric oxygen therapy. According to the Mayo Clinic, the therapy increases oxygen in the blood and is used to treat several medical conditions.

“Four times a week either Jimmy or I ‘dive’ with Hart in a hyperbaric compressed oxygen chamber (HBOT),” she captioned a photo of herself giving her son a kiss on the cheek. “After 5 dives we are already seeing progress: lifting his left leg on stairs when his right is restrained, bear crawling (perhaps trying to stand?), more willingly taking steps with assistance, and cruising from the couch to the coffee table.”

“Is it because of this alternative therapy, is it because he’s just getting older, is it because of PT, or is it because of his 3x/weekly chiropractor visits? Who knows, but it’s not hurting!” the reality star wrote. “Go Hart, go!”

One day later, King Edmonds shared an Instagram Story video of Hart standing and moving between the couch and a nearby coffee table. “Omg!” she captioned the footage. “This is such great progress!!”