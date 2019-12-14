Meghan King Edmonds Reunites with Her Kids as She Sets Up New Home in California Amid Divorce

Meghan King Edmonds has been reunited with her babies!

On Thursday, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, revealed on her Instagram Stories that she was heading to the airport to pick up her daughter Aspen, 3, and 1-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes, whom she shares with estranged husband Jim Edmonds.

Meghan had been apart from her kids while she worked to get her Los Angeles, California home ready for their arrival. During that time, Aspen, Hart and Hayes stayed with Jim, 49, in St. Louis, Missouri. Jim previously revealed that he had moved into his and Meghan’s newly completed mansion by himself amid their divorce.

“I cannot wait to see my kids. I am on my way to get them from the airport, and I think the house is finally ready,” Meghan said in the video, which has since expired, panning the camera to show her new home.

“I got all my IKEA stuff ready to go,” Meghan continued, showing off the sleek new furniture as well as a children’s table and a play area for her kids, which includes an art easel.

“Going to go get those babies!” Meghan added.

Meghan then shared that her mom and sister flew with her kids to California. She later posted a hilarious text message from her sister, who said, “I feel like running a marathon would be less exhausting lol,” when asked how the plane ride was.

Moments later, Meghan posted another video, this time from the airport, of her and her kids waiting for their luggage at baggage claim.

Aspen was certainly excited to see her mom as she repeatedly yelled out, “Mom, mom!”

After some time, Meghan was able to successfully get the kids, her mom and sister and their bags out of the airport.

“Hot mess,” Meghan said in a different video as she left the airport. Her children can be heard crying and screaming in the background.

“It takes a village,” Meghan said, adding, “I feel really bad. I think it was a rough flight.”

Finally, the kids made it home and settled down for a nap — that is of course after playing with their toys at Meghan’s new place.

“That’s SILENCE Folks! The terrorists left a lot of evidence but it’s worth this sound,” Meghan wrote over a clip showing the floor of her house covered in toys.

Before touching down in Los Angeles, Jim shared a photo with the tiny tots, sharing that they were off to see mommy.

“The littles are getting big. Headed to Cali to see mommy and get Hart a little bit more treatment,” Jim wrote. Hart has sought treatment in California after being diagnosed with “irreversible brain damage” earlier this year.

Meghan revealed on her Instagram Stories earlier this week that she had moved into a “long term” rental and was getting it ready for her three toddlers.

On November 8, just two weeks after reportedly filing for divorce from Meghan following his sexting affairs and amid rumors that he had an affair with their former nanny, Carly Wilson, Jim revealed that he was moving into the St. Louis home. The property had been under construction for two years.

Both Jim and Wilson denied having a sexual relationship.

The pair had been showing off the progress on their “dream” home earlier this year, prior to their marital problems. Meghan shared several before-and-after photos of the enormous space, including one of her “dream closet.”

Despite the circumstances, Jim and Meghan are reportedly committed to co-parenting their children, according to Bravo. The former couple have agreed to joint custody of their kids.

Jim and Meghan split in October after five years of marriage.