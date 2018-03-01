Meghan King Edmonds is enjoying a relaxing vacation before adding two boys to the mix

Meghan King Edmonds Is 'Babymooning So Hard' in a Bikini Before Her Twin Boys Arrive

Meghan King Edmonds is enjoying a relaxing vacation before adding two boys to the mix.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, who is five months along in her pregnancy with twin sons, shared some snaps from a getaway to the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

First up, the mom-to-be struck a yoga pose from a wooden platform surrounded by water, showing off her baby bump in a black sports bra and athletic pants. “Babymooning so hard,” she captioned the Instagram post, adding, “Pregnant yoga!”

A few hours later, she gave fans an update while posing by the pool in a pink bikini. “Breakfast in bed, yoga, then spa and swim day @ranchovalencia?! Yes, please!” wrote King Edmonds, 33. “The day’s not even over yet!”

The reality star, who is already mom to 15-month-old daughter Aspen with husband Jim Edmonds, announced her departure from the hit Bravo series in January to focus on her growing family.

“As you might suspect filming this show takes a massive emotional toll: I’m literally filming my real life in real time and engaged in situations and circumstances which can be contentious,” she shared in a lengthy blog post.

Continued King Edmonds, who underwent IVF treatments in season 11 and gave birth to Aspen in season 12, “Then, when the show airs, we relive some of the most trying moments in our lives and then endure the public’s reaction; we never come out as winners to every viewer.”

King Edmonds said she knew while filming the season 12 reunion at the beginning of her pregnancy that she “was done.”

“I was only 5 weeks pregnant when I filmed the reunion and I was already exhausted,” she explained. “I knew that I was going to have a long pregnancy growing the twins and it would be next to impossible to film.”

“I could do it, but did I really want to?” she added. “Twin pregnancies must be treated more delicately than a singleton pregnancy and are high-risk by default, so I also wanted to have a peaceful pregnancy with positive influences.”

King Edmonds announced on her blog in late November that she and Edmonds, 47, were expecting after undergoing in vitro fertilization again. Two months later, she had another surprise: she was pregnant with twin boys!

“We’re having TWINS! Oh boy oh boy! 💙💙#doubletrouble#threeundertwo,” the mom-to-be captioned the reveal: a family photo taken with signs that read, “Our family is growing by four feet and two heartbeats” and “Edmonds twin boys June 2018.”