Meghan King Edmonds Uses Her Lingerie-Clad Mirror Selfie to Clap Back at Mom Shamers

Meghan King Edmonds is doing what makes her feel confident.

On Saturday, the mom of three, 35, shared a bathroom mirror selfie in which she posed in a black bra and underwear. “BUT YOU’RE A MOTHER @averyroselingerie 😘,” she captioned her photo on Instagram.

In addition, she sent a message to her trolls with an added caption. “PS To all the ‘Nancy’s in Nebraska’: as you become overly concerned with a stranger just remember ima still do me✌🏼Brb gotta go live my best life byeeeee,” the former Real Housewives of Orange County star said.

Many of her former castmates wrote supportive messages including Tamra Judge, who recently announced she would not be returning to the Bravo franchise after 12 seasons.

“You look hot mama. Who cares what the haters gonna say,” Judge commented.

“Amen girl,” Lizzie Rovsek also said, while current RHOC Housewife Braunwyn Windham-Burke applauded King Edmonds by leaving two raised hands emojis.

“For a women [sic] to be more than a mom and ignore the haters… ya that’s totally okay be me,” Windham-Burke also wrote in response to a fan.

Earlier this month, King Edmonds defended herself from online haters when she spoke out about her parenting skills after revealing that she let her 3-year-old daughter take a melatonin gummy.

Image zoom Meghan King Edmonds/ Instagram

The Intimate Knowledge podcast co-host shared a selfie, which showed her 3-year-old daughter Aspen sleeping. “This angel found a melatonin gummy in mama’s purse leftover from our flight,” she explained.

King Edmonds later released a statement about the incident, telling PEOPLE that she had received criticism over the gummy and wanted to “give a full explanation to this silliness,” adding, “It was a melatonin gummy for kids, not a sleeping pill and certainly not for an adult. It is completely safe.”

Melatonin supplements are typically used when a person has insomnia, or trouble falling asleep and staying asleep.

“Aspen found the one little gummy in a little baggie while rummaging through my purse,” King Edmonds said. “She asked me if she could have it and since it was nap time I told her ‘Yes.’ In fact, the recommended dosage for this particular brand of melatonin for kids is 2 gummies and I let her have one.”