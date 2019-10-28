Meghan King Edmonds Brings Kids to Pumpkin Patch amid Cheating Allegations Surrounding Husband

Image zoom Meghan King Edmonds and family Meghan King Edmonds/ Instagram

Meghan King Edmonds loves her little pumpkins!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, took her twin sons Hayes and Hart, 16 months, and their big sister Aspen, 3 next month, to a pumpkin patch for some fall fun, amid rumors swirling about her relationship with husband Jim Edmonds.

In a sweet snapshot King Edmonds posted to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Aspen — wearing a sparkly blue dress — sits in the middle of a pumpkin-and-hay display as she’s surrounded by her mom, brothers (who are dressed in adorable monster-inspired onesies) and the reality star’s mom Julie, who holds one of the twins. All three kids look warm-weather ready, with ice pops in hand.

The fun trip seems to have come one day after King Edmonds documented a play date with Hart and Hayes as they spent time with ESPN reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck and her own 18-month-old twin sons.

“Play date with lots of twin boys!” she wrote alongside one Instagram Story video on Saturday.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Meghan King Edmonds' son Meghan King Edmonds/ Instagram

RELATED: Meghan King Edmonds Celebrates Halloween with Friends Amid Relationship Drama with Husband Jim

On Monday, Edmonds, 49, posted a lengthy Instagram caption addressing rumors that he had cheated on his wife with their nanny Carly Wilson, vehemently denying the claims and calling them “disgusting and irresponsible.”

“It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people,” the former MLB player wrote, in part. “I did not sleep with our nanny. She’s not just a nanny, she is someone that we brought into our house and promised to protect and look after while she was in our home. We have been treating and raising this young girl like she is our own child!”

“For someone to accuse me of sleeping with her is not only wrong, it’s disgusting and irresponsible,” he added. “Just because I am an athlete and I was portrayed as a bad person on bravo TV,” he added. “Doesn’t mean I dont have a clue what life is all about. We made a promise to that young girls mom, that we would take care of her and make sure that she was safe while she was in our hands.”

On Sunday, Wilson also denied that she had been sexually involved with Edmonds on her own Instagram account (which is private), writing, “The allegations are completely false.” (Edmonds did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.) The status of the couple’s relationship remains unclear.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Dodd Alleges Meghan King Edmonds’ Husband “Has a Mistress” in Nasty RHOC Text Battle

Days after confirming that she and Edmonds, 49, were going to counseling together in the wake of his sexting scandal, King Edmonds uploaded a selfie over the weekend which she captioned, “So raw.”

Seemingly responding to cheating allegations, the mom of three also replied with a thumbs-up emoji to an Instagram user after the fan seemingly alluded to Edmonds being unfaithful with their nanny.

Around the same time as his wife’s initial post, Edmonds shared a since-deleted photo showed a man holding a raised finger up to his mouth.

“My life,” he captioned the image, later posting another cryptic Instagram Story post that read, “No one can throw a bigger tantrum than a narcissist whose [sic] losing control of someone else’s mind.”