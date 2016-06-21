The hormones were so bad that she admits she "kind of became a recluse," she tells PEOPLE

Meghan King Edmonds Opens Up About Pregnancy Hormones: 'I Was Happy But I Was Sad'

Mom-to-be Meghan King Edmonds is expecting a little girl — and isn’t holding back about how hormones affected her during the early stages of her pregnancy.

After exclusively revealing to PEOPLE that she is pregnant, The Real Housewives of Orange County star opens up about how she was feeling after IVF.

“I was feeling a little bit nauseous around week 8 and just really tired,” Edmonds says of the beginning of her pregnancy.

Since her husband Jim Edmonds had gotten a vasectomy and had frozen his sperm, she had to go through IVF even though she didn’t have fertility issues. That meant going through a rotation of hormone shots to stimulate her body and start the process, which led to a lot of ups and downs emotionally.

“It was just weird, I felt a little bit sad,” Edmonds admits about her emotional state. “I think my hormones were just going crazy, haywire. I was happy I was pregnant, but I was sad about everything else.”

The hormones were so bad that she admits she “kind of became a recluse” and was tired all the time. That fortunately didn’t last long and she was back to feeling herself a few weeks later.

“After I hit about week 10, I started feeling better and better and now I’m great,” she says. “I’m happy, I feel good, I have energy — everything is great!”

Even better? Edmonds reveals she hasn’t had any weird pregnancy cravings — the baby prefers tasty treats!

“I think the baby really likes pizza and ice cream,” Edmonds says happily.

Edmonds’ journey through the IVF process will be chronicled on the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, airing Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.