Meghan King Edmonds Holds Her Three Kids (All Under Age 2) in Her Lap: 'Like It's Hard?'

Meghan King Edmonds has her hands full!

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 33, recently posed for an adorable photo with her three children: 21-month-old daughter Aspen and 3-month-old twin boys Hart King and Hayes King.

In the snapshot, Aspen is perched on King Edmonds’ lap with a big bow in her hair, and her mom rocks overalls as she cradles one son in each arm.

King Edmonds — whose husband is former MLB player and current baseball commentator Jim Edmonds — channels Reese Witherspoon‘s Legally Blonde character Elle Woods in the caption, quipping, “What? Like it’s hard?”

On her Instagram Story, the mother of three, who brought along the children’s nanny Carly Wilson, showed her kids enjoying an outdoor music performance.

Tamra Judge, a fellow Real Housewives personality, commented, “You got this mommy thing down.”

In July, King Edmonds, who experienced mastitis, got candid about motherhood as she celebrated her twins’ first month.

Alongside a precious picture of the boys in baby blue on Instagram, she wrote, “I love you to the moon despite enduring big time boob probs in the first month.”

In June, a source told PEOPLE that King Edmonds was thriving as a parent of three, revealing, “Meghan is head over heels to be a mom again. She and Jim feel so blessed to have two perfect, happy, healthy baby boys now in their family.”

“The twins are downright adorable. It was a long pregnancy for Meghan, and it got especially uncomfortable during those last few weeks, but she’s just so relieved that the boys arrived safely,” the insider added.

“Motherhood really fits Meghan. She’s an incredibly caring, considerate and kind mom, and she’s so close with Aspen,” said the source. “The two have an amazing bond.”