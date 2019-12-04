Meghan King Edmonds Defends 3-Year-Old Daughter Aspen Sleeping in Her Crib

Meghan King Edmonds is defending her daughter’s right to sleep wherever she wants.

The mother of three shared a cute bedtime photo of her 3-year-old daughter Aspen on Tuesday, who in the snap looked up at the camera with a big grin as she covered one eye with her hand, and was all snuggled up in warm jammies and blankets.

“She asked me to tell a story about a baby and then Christmas lights. ✨The magic of being 3 ✨,” Meghan, 35, wrote in the initial post.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star later added an update to her initial caption, after some trolls in the comments criticized Aspen’s sleeping in a crib rather than a bed.

“Update: Yep she’s in her crib,” Meghan wrote in response to the negativity, explaining that sometimes, that’s where Aspen prefers to sleep.

“She climbs out when she wants and occasionally sleeps in her toddler bed but tonight Baby Alive had already claimed the (not-so-coveted) bed so AK opted for her too-small sleep sack, dock-a-tot, and wayyyy too small round crib,” she added.

“Because this girl is a firecrackin individual and I challenge any of you to challenge her. 💣,” she concluded the update. Meghan also shared a photo of herself and Aspen on her Instagram Story, writing, “I’m defending my daughter.”

This isn’t the first time Meghan has spoken out in strong support of her eldest child — she also shares twin boys Hayes and Hart, 18 months, with estranged husband Jim Edmonds.

Meghan shared a loving birthday tribute to Aspen last month, sharing several photos of the lively toddler and writing, “And just like that, POOF! You turned 3. My dear magical firecracker full of spice and zest, you will change the world. Go girl.”

Jim also shared some photos of their daughter, writing on Instagram, “Happy 3rd birthday beautiful little girl.”

The birthday celebrations came nearly one month after Jim reportedly filed for divorce from his reality star wife amid rumors that he had an affair with their former nanny, Carly Wilson. Both Jim and Wilson have denied having a sexual relationship.

Meghan addressed the rumors in a lengthy blog post written in October, taking note of a widely circulated photo of her husband and Wilson attending a hockey game together.

She wrote that she was “broken” and “buried in despair,” but was trying to put on a brave face for their three young kids.

A day after his wife’s post, Jim said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that he has “way too much love for my wife and kids for this to happen and it’s time for us to get back to the private life we used to live.”

“Meghan is a truly special woman who my kids are so fortunate to have as their mother,” he said. “Hoping for some peace, normalcy, and the ability to move forward in a healthy, happy direction for every single person involved.”

Since the scandal, the former MLB player has moved into the couple’s unfinished St. Louis home, and said recently that he is working to “repair a broken life.”

“I took my first steps outside in a while last night with my beautiful daughter Hayley,” he wrote on Instagram last month, as the father-daughter duo went to a Post Malone concert.

“Trying to repair a broken life and heart that should not be broken. You all need to get a life!. I have a wife, family and kids to worry about and that’s my only worry right now. Everyone else, BYE ! #repair thank you to all my friends for you continued support.”