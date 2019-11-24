Meghan King Edmonds Celebrates Daughter Aspen's 3rd Birthday Amid Split from Husband Jim

Nearly one month after Meghan King Edmonds‘ husband Jim Edmonds reportedly filed for divorce, she celebrated their daughter Aspen‘s 3rd birthday with a heartwarming message.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, posted several photos of Aspen from when she was an infant to becoming a 3-year-old.

“And just like that, POOF! You turned 3. My dear magical firecracker full of spice and zest, you will change the world. Go girl. #aspenkingedmonds #thirdbirthday,” Meghan wrote on Instagram.

Meghan and Jim, 49, also share 17-month-old twin sons Hart and Hayes.

Last month, Jim reportedly filed for divorce amid rumors that he had an affair with their former nanny, Carly Wilson, although both he and Wilson have denied having a relationship.

Addressing the infidelity rumors in a lengthy blog post last month, Meghan wrote that she didn’t know if her husband had been unfaithful, but insisted that he lied about socializing with Wilson, making note of a widely circulated photo of the two attending a hockey game together.

The mom of three went on to say that she mostly grieves for the couple’s young children, admitting she is “broken” and “buried in despair” but would put on a brave face for their sake.

One day later, Edmonds issued his own public statement to PEOPLE, acknowledging their strained marriage and vowing to “make it right again.”

“I have way too much love for my wife and kids for this to happen and it’s time for us to get back to the private life we used to live,” he said. “Meghan is a truly special woman who my kids are so fortunate to have as their mother. Hoping for some peace, normalcy, and the ability to move forward in a healthy, happy direction for every single person involved.”

Earlier this month, the former MLB player posted several videos showing him moving into he and Meghan’s unfinished St. Louis home. The pair had previously shown off the progress on their “dream” home prior to Jim’s sexting affair earlier this year.

On Nov. 8, Jim confirmed to PEOPLE that he had police conduct a welfare check on his and Meghan’s children due to his worries about her ability to care for them.

“I called the police before she came home to keep from having an incident,” he told PEOPLE. “I was concerned. And there was no incident because of that.”

Jim said he was home watching their children when his estranged wife came home after having drinks during a night out with friends. She did not drive herself home.

With Jim present, an officer reportedly questioned King Edmonds and eventually determined that she was fit to take care of their children.