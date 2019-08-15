Meghan King Edmonds Compares Parenting in Real Life to What Is Often Portrayed on Instagram

Meghan King Edmonds is getting candid about life as a mom of three.

On Wednesday, Edmonds, 34, compared parenting in real life to what is often portrayed on Instagram by sharing a slideshow of photos with her twin sons Hart and Hayes — both 1 year old.

In the first shot, the Real Housewives of Orange County star can be seen smiling widely with both boys on her hips, appearing to have it all together.

However, in the second image, reality kicks in as Edmonds’ smile quickly turns into a frown as one of her babies appears to be sliding off her hip while the other looks as though he’s about to start crying.

“The reality is that I wish my life was closer to the feeling I get when I see this beautiful photo with my twins… but it’s not: my life is summed up by the look of the fright in the next photo.”

Edmonds shared that she’s “IN IT right now,” as she and baby Hart, who has brain damage, are about to “leave for several weeks of intensive therapy and I’m going to miss the tar out of the rest of the fam.”

She explained her busy life as a mom has her feeling “less like a person and more like a machine going through the motions.”

Despite this, she is thankful for “everyone who has made me feel like a person.”

She then went on to praise “preschool moms organizing last minute play dates, my sister for letting me nap for an hour, my nanny for watching Netflix. Thank you @lepaboutique for forcing me to dress like a human being.”

Edmonds revealed that “looking good on the outside helps motivate me on the inside.”

"I love high end clothing but when peas and slobber stain everything I need to adjust my wardrobe and Lepa has me covered – even though they aren't local she curates a box for me and I pick what I want to keep. It might sound silly but this is helping to keep me afloat."

“I call it “self care”. “Dress for the job you want not the job you have” well the job I want is that stay at home mom who eats bon bons 😂 so from time to time I’ll dress the part despite the reality!”

It’s been a rough couple of months for Edmonds after Hart was diagnosed with “irreversible brain damage.”

Last month, the star shared an update on Hart’s condition, sharing that he is making “great progress.”

In an Instagram post, Edmonds explained that Hart has been undergoing hyperbaric oxygen therapy. According to the Mayo Clinic, the therapy increases the amount of oxygen in the blood and is used to treat several medical conditions.

Four times a week either [husband Jim Edmonds] or I ‘dive’ with Hart in a hyperbaric compressed oxygen chamber (HBOT),” she captioned a photo of herself giving her son a kiss on the cheek. “After 5 dives we are already seeing progress: lifting his left leg on stairs when his right is restrained, bear crawling (perhaps trying to stand?), more willingly taking steps with assistance, and cruising from the couch to the coffee table.”

Image zoom Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds Meghan King Edmonds Instagram

“Is it because of this alternative therapy, is it because he’s just getting older, is it because of PT, or is it because of his 3x/weekly chiropractor visits? Who knows, but it’s not hurting!” she wrote. “Go Hart, go!”

One day later, on Saturday, Edmonds shared an Instagram Story video of Hart standing and moving between the couch and a nearby coffee table.

“Omg!” she captioned the footage. “This is such great progress!!”

Earlier that month, Edmonds revealed that Hart has “minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain” and is “at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy.”

In an interview with Page Six, published on Tuesday, Edmonds said that she felt “relief” after learning his diagnosis.

“I was in my car leaving my new house that we’re building, and [the doctor] started telling me, ‘He has damage to some white matter in his brain,’ ” she said. “It was a relief. It was vindication in a weird, twisted way. Vindication I didn’t want, but I knew that I would get.”

In addition to worrying about her son’s health, Edmonds recently made headlines after her husband admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation” with another woman (but denied having a physical relationship).

Nonetheless, the two are still married and remain focused on their family.

In addition to the twins, the couple share daughter Aspen, 2.

The baseball star is also dad to son Landon and daughters Sutton, Hayley and Lauren.