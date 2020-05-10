"It's my first Mother's Day I'm spending without a partner, something I NEVER envisioned," Meghan King Edmonds said

Meghan King Edmonds Admits She 'Wasn't Looking Forward to Mother's Day' After Split from Ex Jim

Meghan King Edmonds is learning to cut herself some slack this Mother's Day.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, shared an emotional note in honor of Mother's Day on Sunday, admitting to her followers that she hadn't planned on celebrating the special day for herself.

"I wasn’t looking forward to this Mother’s Day. Quarantined with 3 screaming toddlers for 9 weeks while trying to work hasn’t exactly been a prime environment for me to feel like I’m earning any mother-of-the-year awards," King Edmonds said. "Being prisoners in our home has killed our spirits and crushed our souls."

This was the first Mother's Day since her split from estranged husband Jim Edmonds, with whom she shares her three children: 1-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes, and 3-year-old daughter Aspen. (She has been the primary caregiver for her three children since the split.)

"Then add this: it’s my first Mother’s Day I’m spending without a partner, something I NEVER envisioned," the Intimate Knowledge podcast co-host continued. "'Families are created out of unconditional love' I thought. 'Two parents weather life’s storms but always remain together to celebrate the subsequent rainbows' I thought. But that is not my story and that makes me feel deeply regretful - like I failed my children by not giving them a nuclear family."

Meghan King Edmonds and her kids

In the end, King Edmonds changed her mindset and chose to share how proud she was on the holiday.

"But today I am refusing to dwell on mistakes and s----y situations I can’t control; today I control my reaction. I miss my step-kids who made me a mother before I had children of my own and I am sending them so much love. I miss my freedom. And I mourn the loss of what could’ve been," the former Bravo star wrote.

"But despite this I look at my beautiful tribe with pride because I am a mother to three incredible kids and I’m the only one they’ve got. To all the mamas out there, I lift you up in solidarity for all the hard times and in celebration of the good times. Hats off to us today, for all the hats we wear," she added.

King Edmonds also had some help celebrating from her nanny, Ashley Estrada, who set up a surprise Mother's Day spread for the mother of three.

The reality TV star shared a video of the sweet surprise on her Instagram Stories, and she could be heard crying tears of gratitude in the background. The table included some adorable handmade cards from her children, a box of donuts, and a "Mom-osa Bar."

"You've outdone yourself," King Edmonds wrote on her Instagram Stories, tagging Estrada. "This is so incredibly touching."

Image zoom Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

King Edmonds later shared a video of herself soaking in the special day with a relaxing workout while Estrada took the children out to let her enjoy some "me time."

"I woke up this morning to complete and utter silence, I walk out and I saw that beautiful array that I just showed you, and they're still gone," she said of her children and nanny. "So I'm gonna do a little run on my new treadmill and jam a little bit. Happy Mother's Day!"

The mom of three and Jim married in 2014 after dating for a year-and-a-half and starred on RHOC together, giving viewers an inside look at their marriage and home life. However, last June, sexual text messages between Jim and another woman surfaced.

Though King Edmonds and the former baseball player tried to weather the scandal and stay together, they ultimately split in October 2019, when he filed for divorce amid rumors that he had an affair with their former nanny, Carly Wilson. (Both Jim and the nanny have denied having a sexual relationship.)

In mid-April, Jim confirmed that he’s dating Kortnie O’Connor, a woman Meghan previously identified as a friend with whom they'd once had a threesome. Jim's publicist Steve Honig told PEOPLE the couple is quarantining together at Jim’s massive St. Louis mansion.