Meghan King Celebrates Her Twin Sons Hayes and Hart on Their 3rd Birthday: 'My Hearts'

Happy birthday, Hayes and Hart!

On Saturday, Meghan King celebrated her twin sons on their 3rd birthday, sharing a carousel of photos of the pair on social media.

"Happy third birthday to my twin babies!" King, 36, began the caption of her post, which included a shot of her boys laughing together as well as another image of them kissing one another in diapers in another.

"Taking this trip down memory lane makes me so happy those days of nonstop intensive therapy (for Hart) and learning how to live on our own are distant memories while at the same time pining for those same days," she continued in a loving nod to Hart, who was diagnosed with hypotonic cerebral palsy.

Continuing, she wrote, "Hayes and Hart have sailed through their little lives without knowing that one single thing was askew, and now we're on the other side just in time to tackle threenagers."

"Oh, my hearts! 😭," added the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, who shares her boys as well as daughter Aspen, 4, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

In the comments section, an array of King's famous friends and fans left kind remarks for Hayes and Hart on their special day.

"Happy 3rd birthday Heart & Hayes ❤️❤️," wrote King's former RHOC castmate Tamra Judge as ex-boyfriend Christian Schauf added, "Happy birthday, little dudes!!!"

Opening up about Hart’s health, King recently told PEOPLE that her son is doing “awesome.”

"Therapy has brought him a long way," she said last month while discussing her new charitable collaboration with LULUSIMONSTUDIO, benefiting the By Grace Foundation. "Being around his siblings and trying to keep up with them does wonders for him, and physical therapy in and of itself."

"But I'm constantly looking for new treatments. This is something he'll live with for the rest of his life, but he can manage it," she says, adding, "He looks great. He's doing awesome. A miraculous child."

When King revealed her son's diagnosis last year, she wrote in a blog post that she surprisingly felt "relieved" to find out.