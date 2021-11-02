Meghan King rang in her first Halloween with her new husband, Cuffe Owens, and her three children: daughter Aspen, 4½, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3

Meghan King Celebrates First Halloween with Husband Cuffe Owens and Her Kids: 'We Survived'

Meghan King is marking her first Halloween with her new husband, Cuffe Owens, and her children.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 37, shared a sweet snap on Instagram of herself and Owens posing for Halloween with her three children: daughter Aspen, 4½, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3.

In the photo, King wears a pirate costume complete with an eye patch, a red bandana and a flowing blouse, which she accessorized with plenty of gold jewelry.

She wraps one arm around Owens — who wears a baseball hat and a black t-shirt — while her kids stand in front of them in the photo, ready to trick-or-treat in their own costumes. Aspen dressed as Princess Jasmine while Hayes opted to go as a bowler and Hart as a doctor.

"This was the first Halloween in which everyone participated and also the most incredible amount of work and energy for the mama 😰," King wrote in the caption. "Dark nights, candy, and streets with cars combined with 3 preschoolers is a recipe for stressful parenting."

She continued, "But we survived and the kids LOVED it. They each decided on their own costumes: Hayes is a bowler, Aspen is Jasmine with vampire makeup, and Hart is Dr Hart. This morning Aspen woke up and immediately dressed up as Anna from Frozen and Hart asked if we can 'do Halloween again.' "

She closed out her caption with a message to other parents: "We have one month to recover before the next holiday, we got this!"

The reality star also shared a glimpse at Halloween night dinner in her house on her Instagram Story, posting a picture of a pile of candy on the counter next to a plate with a half-eaten piece of pizza and a hot dog on it.

"Does this Halloween dinner look familiar to anyone else?" she jokingly asked her followers.

King wed Owens — the nephew of President Joe Biden — in a small ceremony in early October. The two first went public with their relationship in late September, and tied the knot just weeks after going Instagram official.

At their "intimate" Pennsylvania wedding, King was sure to include her three children, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

"We told the kids they could walk down the aisle with me if they wanted to and Aspen said she wanted 'to throw flowers at me' so it was decided she would be the flower girl!" King told Brides magazine.