Meghan King Opens Up About Being a Single Mom on Christmas as She Shares Photos with Her Kids

Meghan King had a blast celebrating Christmas with her kids — even if it came a day later than is traditional.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum spent the holiday with her three children — 4-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes and 5-year-old daughter Aspen — along with her parents and her siblings: sisters Caitlin and Julie King and brother RJ King.

In addition to sharing a family photo with Santa, King took to Instagram to share a sweet video of son Hart holding a baby girl clad in a Santa Claus onesie, along with photos of extended family members gathered around a Christmas tree.

"Merry Christmas from my family to yours," King captioned the photos. "May the season of giving and selflessness bring you joy and peace. I love you!"

She also shared videos of cookies made by her kids for Santa, which she took some nibbles from after tucking them in. "I want bite marks," Meghan said as she took a bite of a cookie made by her son Aspen. "[But] Santa's full. He had a big night last night, right?"

King shares her kids with their dad, ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

King also went live on Instagram on Instagram, sharing how her holiday has changed since becoming a single mom.

Explaining that her kids get gifts from Santa on Dec. 26, King said, "The reason why is because I am a single mom and I get to split every single holiday. And I decided two years ago when I had to give them up on my very first Christmas Eve, that I never want to feel that way again. And so I decided: Christmas is going to be when I decide it is."

"So tonight, we made cookies, we put them out, I tucked the kids in bed, and now I'm going to go play Santa," she added.

In another post on Instagram, King shared a video of all of her children's toys wrapped under the tree ahead of the big day.

"Thinking I'm killing it and then I realize I'm a single mom and there's literally going to be nothing in my stocking tomorrow," King wrote, "and the kids will know and Christmas (well it's actually the day after Christmas but i reinvented a holiday so I could still have them on *fake* Christmas Eve bc it wasn't my year but I refuse to actually accept that) will be ruined and all of my mems of finding out Santa wasn't real from my next-door-neighbor's mean older cousin, Alicia (saying her name bc it needs to be said bc I'm still bitter… she ruined my imagination as a 6 year old and it wasn't fair), will repeat the cycle in my 6 year old daughter if I don't fill up my stocking and, well, Christmas will be ruined."

She continued: "So I recycle, reduce, and reuse and let's end this post with #sustainability."

In a video shared on Instagram in October, the mom of three explained that she was alone for Halloween as her kids celebrated with Edmonds.

"I don't think I'm mad about not having them for Halloween," she realized. "I think we as moms, and especially as single moms, build it up in our minds so much that we're missing out on this tradition, this experience."

Noting that families can "make our own traditions," King noted that "at the end of the day, like, holidays are a lot and to have that taken off our shoulder is really just kind of relaxing. Really, it's kind of all about the picture until the kids are old enough."

On her podcast Intimate Knowledge, King said that she and Edmonds don't communicate and explained the situation around the temporary restraining order she obtained against him in June.

"We ended up turning it into a consent order that has all of the same terms as a restraining order but now it's reciprocal, so I have to follow it as well," she explained, claiming, "I follow the rules so whatever, it doesn't make any difference to me."

"It's good for Jim and I because we don't have to see each other or communicate except about the kids, which is nice."