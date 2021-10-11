The Real Housewives of Orange County alum is mom to daughter Aspen, 4½, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, both 3

Meghan King Shares the Sweet Way Her 3 Kids Were Involved in Her Wedding to Cuffe Owens

Meghan O'Toole King's kids played a very special role in her wedding to Cuffe Owens.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, and Owens, who is the nephew of President Joe Biden, tied the knot on Monday in an intimate ceremony at Cuffe's childhood home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

In an interview with Brides, King said her three children — daughter Aspen, 4½, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, both 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Edmonds — were included in their wedding party.

"We told the kids they could walk down the aisle with me if they wanted to and Aspen said she wanted 'to throw flowers at me' so it was decided she would be the flower girl!" King said, noting that her daughter wore a "sweet cotton flower girl dress from Feltman Brothers that matched the dresses worn by our young nieces as well."

As for her young boys, the mom of three said she bought her sons' suits and shoes from Amazon.

"Do you know how hard it is to find belts for little boys?! So, they went belt-free," she shared. "Cuffe found their ties at Brooks Brothers."

Owens, 42, is a Los Angeles-based attorney and the son of the president's sister and close adviser, Valerie Owens, and her husband, Jack.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden, who had been in Delaware for the weekend, attended the "small, family wedding" in Pennsylvania, according to the White House.

King and Owens went public with their relationship just weeks ago, when she posted photos of the pair together on Instagram and called Owens "my man" in the caption.