The Sculpt Society's Megan Roup Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Excited to Grow Our Family'

The Sculpt Society founder is already mom to 20-month-old daughter Harlow

By
Georgia Slater
Published on March 2, 2023 09:00 AM
Megan Roup will soon welcome a new member to The Sculpt Society family!

The workout instructor is pregnant, expecting her second baby with husband Morgan Humphrey, she confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. Roup and Humphrey are already parents to 20-month-old daughter Harlow Monroe.

"Morgan and I always wanted to have two kids, so that's always been in the plan. We're just excited to grow our family and add a new child and see the personality of this new little being," Roup tells PEOPLE. "It's an exciting time."

Being pregnant for the second time, Roup says it feels a "little less scary because I know a bit more of what to expect, even though I know every kid is so different."

"I think there are just less nerves about it for me," adds Roup, who founded The Sculpt Society in 2017.

As for daughter Harlow, the soon-to-be mom of two says her little girl is already gearing up to be a big sister.

"I've explained to her that there's a baby in Mommy's belly, and so every time I'm like, 'Harlow, what's in Mommy's belly?' She'll point to it with an excited face," she says. "It's so cute and really sweet."

"She has a little toy baby herself so I think it'll be very natural for her to be a big sister," she adds.

Roup, a former professional dancer who has been teaching fitness for nearly 10 years, stayed active during her last pregnancy, something she says she hopes to do again this time around.

"While my first trimester has been really tough, on the days that I do implement movement, I felt so much better," explains Roup, who will continue to build out her pre and post-natal programs for moms.

"I really just want to be a resource for women out there who can also work out with someone whose body is changing," she continues. "I think that's also really important to see other women going through that phase of life together because so much is happening with your body. To see someone else's body change alongside you just feels a little less lonely."

