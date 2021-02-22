Megan Rapinoe Gives Shout-Out To Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger's Baby Girl After Scoring Goal

Megan Rapinoe is sending some love to the US Women's National Team's littlest fan.

On Sunday, as the USWNT went up against Brazil in Orlando, Florida, the 35-year-old soccer star scored a goal and celebrated her victory by sending a subtle shout-out to Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger's newborn baby girl, Sloane Phillips.

Seen approaching a nearby camera after the feat, the athlete smiled before she wrapped her arms together and moved them side to side, mimicking the act of cradling a baby. Rapinoe then blew a kiss into the camera for the newborn infant, before she jogged back to continue on with the game.

Sharing footage of Rapinoe's sweet nod to their newborn daughter, Harris, 35, and Krieger, 36, each reacted to the adorable moment on social media.

"😭🥰 we love you aunties @mPinoe," wrote Harris as Krieger added, "❤️😭❤️😭❤️ love this and her so much!"

Earlier this month, the Orlando Pride soccer stars, who wed in December 2019, announced the arrival of their first child.

Harris and Krieger each shared the happy news on Instagram with multiple photos from the hospital, including images of the new family of three. In addition, the athletes wrote a moving message to the birth mother and to one another.

"Dear Birth Mom, Our promise: We promise Sloane will be loved every single day by us, our friends and our family. We promise to give her the tools to live a happy, successful life of inclusivity and support. We promise to share her adoption story with her from the very beginning and celebrate every milestone! We promise to encourage her to follow her dreams no matter how big or small. We promise to be open minded and respect your wishes to have future communication and that she will always know how much you love her!" Harris and Krieger wrote.

"Welcome to our family, Sloane Phillips.. we are so in love with you already! This has been one of the most beautiful yet stressful processes I've ever experienced with you, @ashlynharris24 and I love you even more throughout this journey, if that's even possible. 🥰 When we first dated, we always spoke about adoption and always wanted to give a child a loving, happy and stable home. I cannot wait to give her the world and be the best Mom I can be with you right by my side ❤️," Krieger added in her own post.

The new mom later added, "We are SO PROUD to finally share her with the world! YOU GUYS.. and then there were FIVE! This is the best Valentine's Day gift we've ever received!," along with two dog emojis to include their two pets.

Last July, Harris and Krieger spoke to Allure about considering surrogacy and adoption to expand their family.

"The unfortunate part is someone's going to have to give in their career," said Harris. "Which is not fair. Because we both love our jobs and have waited our whole lives for these moments. Just taking a year off … where does that fit in? I can't even take a weekend off."

The goalkeeper added, "We've talked about surrogates, we've talked about adoption, and it's just really tough because what — are we going to take the child everywhere?"

Months before the arrival of Harris and Krieger's baby girl, the pair were not named to the USWNT's November training camp. They were also left off the 23-player roster for the SheBelieves Cup this month.