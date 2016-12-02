Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"So we put a song on the record for her from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," Megan Hilty tells PEOPLE

Megan Hilty Recorded a Song for Her 2-Year-Old Daughter: 'Every Time She Hears It, She Stops Whatever She's Doing'

So sweet! Megan Hilty recorded a special song on her new album A Merry Little Christmas just for her 2-year-old daughter Viola Philomena.

“My daughter’s obsessed with Christmas movies — very specifically the Rankin/Bass movies. You know, those stop-motions like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town, Frosty the Snowman,” the expectant Broadway star, 35, tells PEOPLE.

“So we put a song on the record for her from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and every time she hears it, she stops whatever she’s doing and runs over and just stares at the computer or the speakers or wherever we’re playing it from.”

Hilty, who made the record with “some of [her] best friends” — including her musician husband, Brian Gallagher — is super proud of the new album, which she reveals was actually recorded “live, all together in the studio.”

“We love Christmas at our house. We’re a little obsessed with it,” the Rules Don’t Apply star says of the album’s inspiration. “We’ve been talking about doing an album like this for a long time and finally we had the money and the time and set up a little tour to promote it.”

And since the couple, who will welcome their second child (a little boy!) in 2017, is currently on the road until mid-January, they’re celebrating the holidays “all along the way,” says Hilty: “In each city we’re doing Christmas-y stuff.”

So far, the pair already has plans to go to all the holiday markets, see the Rockettes Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall and visit the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree while they’re in New York. (Not to mention, the family has already done their “biggest tradition” — decorating their home, sans tree, on their Nov. 2 wedding anniversary.)

“We’re celebrating the season all over the country,” adds Hilty, noting that the couple’s little girl will also join them, but only for half of the tour.

“It’s just way too much traveling for a 2-year-old. She is in Seattle with my parents and her babysitter from New York flew out so that she would have a familiar face during the days while everybody’s working,” shares Hilty. “So she’s there right now, but she’s going to meet up with us once we start touring on the west coast.”

“Me and my husband kind of like to do things that way,” Hilty says of juggling the family’s many hats. “We do everything at once. We just bought our first house in Los Angeles, so we moved across the country from Manhattan to L.A. We’re having a baby, we’re releasing this album, he’s got an album coming out. It’s just crazy.”

“But it’s great. I love keeping busy while I’m pregnant. I did it with the last one — and it’s really great to sell CDs too,” continues Hilty, who is due early next year, adding jokingly, “I can really guilt people into buying my albums at my concerts.”

However, there is one difference the soon-to-be mama of two has noticed with her pregnancy this time around.

“It’s my dreams,” she shares. “My dreams are absolutely insane. Like to the point where I wake up at four o’clock in the morning and I’m like, ‘I’m good. I don’t need to go back to bed. I don’t want to go back to bed.’ ”

She adds, “My doctor said it could be because of the testosterone in my body now. I was like, ‘Do men dream like this?’ This is insane. I would never go to sleep.”

But the couple couldn’t be more excited to become parents again, and they already have “a short list of names” that they both “really like,” reveals Hilty. However, they’re “just going to wait until [they] meet him to see what fits,” she says.

The two have also talked to their daughter “a lot” about her new baby brother. “She’s only 2, so I don’t think she quite understands what it is,” admits the star. “But we’ve got her trained to where we can say, ‘Where’s the baby?’ and she’ll point to my tummy.”

“But I don’t know that she understands what that means,” laughs Hilty, who says when it comes to Viola’s own milestones, they’re constant.

“Every day, it seems like she’s got a whole new set of words and phrases and stuff,” she shares. “It’s kind of wild, which makes it hard to be away from her right now. We get little videos of her every day, and we’re like, ‘She’s saying that now? That’s crazy.’ ”

As for following in Mom and Dad’s creative footsteps?

“I think she’s going to follow in our footsteps only meaning that she is going to do exactly what she wants to do,” explains Hilty. “She is ferociously independent. She’s a tough cookie, and we both like that a lot, so we’re very excited to see what her passions end up being.”

Adds the former Wicked and Annie Get Your Gun star, “Who knows what they’ll be, but they’ll be strong.”