Megan Hilty on Baby Names: We're Down to the Final Three!

With one on the way, Megan Hilty is making the most of her pregnancy.

Her favorite perk? “I like that I can eat just about anything, and nobody can say anything about it,” the former Smash star, 33, told PEOPLE with a laugh at the Begin Again premiere in New York on Wednesday. “I’m just trying to really enjoy that part.”

In addition to indulging her cravings, the one-time Wicked star, who’s expecting a daughter with husband Brian Gallagher in late September, says her pregnancy has been a smooth ride so far. “You know, it’s been so easy — knock on wood!”

Hilty’s keeping her expectant style easy, too: “I’ve done the Bella Bands to keep my own jeans up, but now it’s summer time,” she says. “I’m just dresses, muumuus, all that stuff all the time.”

As for their little girl’s name, Hilty and Gallagher, a musician, are keeping it a secret for now: “We have three names picked out,” she says. “We don’t know what she’s going to look like!”

And while avoiding outside opinions was one reason they’re keeping it a secret, there was one family member whose viewpoints factored in: Grandma!

“My mother knits Christmas stockings every year for the new member of the family,” Gallagher says. “She put in one request: She said, ‘Listen, I have arthritis, so the fewer letters, the better for me. If you can do five letters or less, I’d really appreciate it.'”

So, “We’re trying to keep it short,” Hilty jokes.

— Jeff Nelson